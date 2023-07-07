SMITHFIELD – In 2021, nesting killdeer, a protected species of shorebirds, put construction of the Pleasant View Elementary School on hold for the summer.
Killdeer have now found a more acceptable habitat in the parking lot of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island in Smithfield under the watchful eye of naturists interested in bird species and behaviors.
Soon after the killdeer was spotted in her nest at the Audubon’s Rhode Island headquarters, the area was roped off to alert visitors to keep a safe distance from the bird as it incubated its eggs.
“No one can argue that the small bird nesting on the ground in the Audubon parking lot didn’t choose her location wisely,” said Hope Foley of the Audubon Society.
In a news release notifying the community about the nesting killdeer, Foley wrote that it is the organization’s priority to protect the nest as well as educate visitors on the importance of keeping a respectful distance from nesting birds.
“While Audubon staff hope to see young nestlings emerge in approximately 20 days, the area will remain protected until the young killdeers have left the area,” Foley said.
According to the 2023 Audubon State of Our Birds Report: Part 1, more than a third of all birds breeding in Audubon wildlife refuges are experiencing a long-term population decline.
“This includes killdeers. Although this species is considered a shorebird, it nests away from coastlines in open areas such as short-grass fields, golf courses, along driveways, and occasionally, in parking lots,” Foley said.
Audubon Director of Avian Research Charles Clarkson said the bird is known to nest in places that are not particularly safe, including the middle of gravel roads and on rooftops where recently hatched birds have no choice but to jump to the ground to forage for food.
“Thankfully, due to the species’ large geographic distribution and population, it is not considered a conservation concern at the global level. Still, the species has declined at a rate of 0.58 percent per year over the past 50 years across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Protecting nesting birds is an important step in the conservation of the species as a whole,” Clarkson said.
Not all shorebirds are as lucky as the killdeer at Audubon, Foley said. Habitat loss is one of the leading causes of avian population decline and the plight of Rhode Island shorebirds. This problem is magnified during the summer, she said.
Exposed nests along the shoreline are not only vulnerable to predators, tourists, and beachcombers, but many nesting parents are hardwired to defend the nest at all costs, she said.
“Time spent defending a territory or a nest is time spent away from incubating eggs, feeding or rearing of young nestlings. That’s why it is so important to respect nesting habitats this time of year,” Foley said.
Anyone interested in learning more about killdeer or other local wildlife is invited to explore the variety of birding and nature programs for all ages offered by the Audubon. For a calendar of events, visit www.asri.org/calendar.
