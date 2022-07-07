WOONSOCKET – New Beginnings has received their certificate of occupancy from the city of Woonsocket to allow the food pantry to open on a smaller scale for the first time in about a month.
The nonprofit moved from All Saints Church to St. James Episcopal Church in mid-May. The re-opening at St. James was stalled when they hit a snag in the renovation process, realizing they need a larger range hood over the stove to serve the amount of meals they’re used to.
They re-opened for the first time since the move on Monday, serving up more simple lunches from a limited menu.
Executive director and head chef Jeanne Michon said she’s thrilled about the certificate of occupancy, which allows them to feed hungry families in the area while they continue raising funds for the stove hood.
The current hood is in “perfectly good condition,” she said, and served the church well for the amount of cooking they did. It’s a type II hood, used for everyday cooking, but the state fire marshal requires the food pantry to have a type I hood, used more commonly in commercial kitchens.
The hood will cost about $30,000, she said, and they can’t place an order until they raise half of that. She said they’re making progress in their fundraising efforts, and they’re waiting on a date to appear before the fire marshal.
