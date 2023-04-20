WOONSOCKET – St. James Episcopal Church will be hosting its 100th May Breakfast, an event celebrating the end of winter and the chance to reconnect with members of the community, on May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Jeanne Michon said the event comes just in time as she received her final inspection on Monday from the Rhode Island Department of Health. After signing a lease on a new location for her New Beginnings food pantry last April, Michon says improvements to her new location are finally completed.
Michon and New Beginnings will be teaming up with St. James, as well as St. Mark’s, to make all the food for the May 6 event.
“We’re trying to get in as many people as possible,” she said.
Last July, when they received a certificate of occupancy at their new location in St. James, a larger hood for the oven in the new kitchen was ordered in keeping with requirements, but it took until the beginning of October to arrive. The $30,000 hood, said Michon, was funded through donations and a grant.
On Monday, Michon announced the final inspection to a supportive City Council. She thanked the previous council, planning staff, licensing and inspectors for the city, as well as the New Beginnings team.
“Today we had our final inspection and I can finally use my stove and hood and i can finally stop cooking in grandma’s roasting pans,” she said.
On April 15, Michon held her first fundraiser, music bingo, at the new location. She said the turnout was great, but she’s continuing to learn along the way. She said she hopes this annual event will help showcase New Beginnings and show residents that she is indeed still open.
