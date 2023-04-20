All smiles
Buy Now

Jeanne Michon, right, is pictured with members of St. James Episcopal Church, from left, Shirley Ayers, Nancy Paradee, and Jane Peach.

WOONSOCKET – St. James Episcopal Church will be hosting its 100th May Breakfast, an event celebrating the end of winter and the chance to reconnect with members of the community, on May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jeanne Michon said the event comes just in time as she received her final inspection on Monday from the Rhode Island Department of Health. After signing a lease on a new location for her New Beginnings food pantry last April, Michon says improvements to her new location are finally completed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.