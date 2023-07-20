SMITHFIELD – Four new footbridges will be built at the Camp Shepard property that will effectively complete the walking loop around the camp to get it open, says Town Manager Randy Rossi.
The Town Council last week approved payment of $3,025 to Tom Gruczka, who will build all four bridges using cedar post and pressure-treated wood. Rossi said Gruczka is an asset to the town. Besides being an educator, he does trail maintenance for the Land Trust.
Rossi said the four bridges will help open the walking trail to the public more quickly.
Gruczka identified four locations where bridges are needed along Camp Shepard trails. One needed at a marshy area of the trail will be 60 feet long. The second is approximately 80 feet in length, and would need 60 feet of cedar walkway as well as stone to cross a small brook. A third and smaller bridge will be 12 feet long, replacing what is currently single wooden plank over a stream. The last and smallest bridge is eight fee long, and will cover a natural drainage track.
“Over the time working with the Land Trust, he has built numerous pedestrian or human walking bridges that are all natural to go within the environment,” Rossi said.
Smithfield purchased Camp Shepard in 2020 for $1.23 million from the YMCA of Greater Providence using capital lease funds, or borrowing money against itself. The controversial purchase had some residents and developers upset that the town did not explore other options to purchase the 114-acre property.
Some hoped that the town would eventually warm up to the idea of selling off the six front-facing lots on Colwell Road to both recoup money spent and to offer opportunities for developers. Members of the council expressed interest in that option, though no plans were made.
Last summer, the town ran tours to give residents a glimpse of the property, which includes a pond and several buildings.
Camp Shepard closed in 2008, and the YMCA previously constructed two pavilions, as well as camping quarters, restrooms, and maintenance sheds.
During the tours, hikers gave their opinions on what could be put in place at the old camp, including disc golf, movie nights, paddle boats, canoe rentals, and more. Camp Shepard subcommittee members previously said that the plan is to keep the property mostly untouched to give people the opportunity to visit a forest-like habitat.
