PAWTUCKET – John Trenteseaux, a Pawtucket Fire Department veteran who says he’s always on the hunt for ways to make the department better in the name of progress, has been named the department’s new chief.
It was announced more than a year ago that Assistant Chief Joseph Murray would work as acting chief following the retirement of Chief William Sisson.
In Trenteseaux as Pawtucket’s 20th chief, the city gets a leader first and foremost, said Mayor Donald Grebien as the new chief was sworn in last Friday, March 31.
“Throughout the process of recruiting and hiring a new fire chief, we looked for someone who was a natural-born leader, confident in themselves, and a strong communicator.” said Grebien “I truly feel that Chief Trenteseaux epitomizes those characteristics and I am thrilled to see what our Fire Department can accomplish under his leadership.”
Trenteseaux, 57, who will start his 30th year with the department on June 1, told The Breeze he’s “very progressive” in terms of how the department should operate, embracing an application process where he was put through real-world simulations on what he would do in certain situations, including discipline, sending emails, and implementing training programs.
Training, which was also his top priority as battalion chief, has become even more critically important due to some of the unique challenges departments across the country are facing today, said Trenteseaux, including terrorism, future pandemics, and electric car fires, among others.
“Education to me is a top priority,” he said, adding that they are setting a standard in the department where all officers will be trained at the same level in keeping with standards with the National Fire Protection Agency Officership Course, allowing “a more standardized approach to handling incidents.”
“You want to leave this job better than you found it,” said Trenteseaux, which is what he intends to do as a big proponent of discipline, including standardized uniforms when firefighters are out in public.
The new chief, who spent his first 12 years in Pawtucket before moving over the line to Seekonk, Mass., where he lives with his family today, said he’s a big believer in the old public safety mantra that “you can never train enough for a job that can kill you.”
He said another big goal of his is to connect with the community on many levels, including fire prevention education in the schools and services to older adults. There are many people in Pawtucket with limited resources, he said, and regular blood pressure or medication checks will not only help them on a personal level but hopefully eliminate the need for them to call rescue services in the future.
Part of his goal for the schools, he said, is to better engage with minority communities and recruit more personnel from those communities.
Pawtucket has always been an underrated city with a specialness that is difficult to put into words, said Trenteseaux, a blue collar, straightforward group of people who are always ready to lend a friendly hand. “The Bucket” is often used as a derogatory term for the city, he said, but he thinks of it fondly.
Last Friday’s swearing-in ceremony took place at Goff Middle School and was led by Lt. Jeff Johnson and included remarks from Grebien, Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves, and Local 1261 President Erik Cordeiro. Rev. Joshua Barrow offered the invocation and benediction.
Trenteseaux said he’s hoping to serve at least five years as Pawtucket’s chief, and will give the city and his residents his very best during the time he’s here.
“I am incredibly humbled to be the chief of a fire department that has given me so much over the years,” he said during last Friday’s ceremony. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and want to ensure Pawtucket residents that under my leadership, the Pawtucket Fire Department will remain one of the best departments in Rhode Island”
The 29-year department veteran began his career in fire alarm in 1994 where he served for one year. He then went to Rescue 1 and worked there for five years, followed by Engine 3 from 2003 to 2007. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2007 and bid to Ladder 2 on the First Battalion. He was then promoted to the rank of captain in 2016 on Ladder 2 on the Second Battalion until he was made battalion chief on the Third Battalion in 2020.
He is an alumnus of Seekonk High School, Community College of Rhode Island, and Fisher College. He has been married to his wife Lori for 12 years and has three children, Brad, 28, Tina, 27, and Jake, 25. Jake is now in the Fire Academy as he pursues a career in local firefighting.
In his spare time, said Trenteseaux, he and his family love relaxing outdoors, spending plenty of time at Colt State Park or their favorite spots in New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.