NORTH SMITHFIELD – A temporary committee will be established on address water quality concerns in North Smithfield.
Councilor John Beauregard told fellow Councilor Douglas Osier Monday that though he is not against establishing the Water Supply Review Committee as Osier was looking to do, he wasn’t sure about establishing another committee as the town is already struggling to fill positions on existing boards.
Osier presented a resolution to establish the committee, noting concerns from residents about water quality after an changes to the Water Supply Protection Overlay District in 2020 providing exemptions for industrial and commercial areas.
He said the committee will be charged with looking at the town’s comprehensive plan and the current ordinance and inconsistencies in them. Osier added that if the committee wants to change the comprehensive plan, statute allows a moratorium to be put in place to allow zoning ordinances to catch up.
“I don’t see any downside in establishing this besides not being able to fill it,” said Councilor Paulette Hamilton. “It takes a different perspective than our old perspective, which may be beneficial in the long run.”
The council approved the formation of the committee on a 3-2 vote, with Beauregard and Claire O’Hara voting no.
Also Monday, Public Works Director Ray Pendergast told the council that there is not enough money in the budget to proceed with more work at the former Halliwell School beyond abatement and demolition.
Halliwell Review Committee member Jeff Porter had asked the council to approve a survey of the property.
“I had said that I was working with Mark Carruolo, our town planner, to solicit some bids for a class one survey of the Halliwell Property. We had three responses back from this. InSite Engineering Services LLC was the lowest bidder at $7,000,” said Porter.
“We’ve had some meetings, most recently with myself the planner and the finance director, and we have a concern over budget money, “ Pendergast responded.
Porter said that though he respects that the abatement and demolition need to get done, other things could be accomplished for the future of Halliwell in the meantime.
“To keep the Halliwell Review Committee moving we might need to think creatively and think outside the box for budgeting,” he said. He added that the committee had presented good options of what could possibly be built at the old school, but said they need “definitive survey engineer and architect” assistance to present viable options to the council.
“While I understand that there’s one thing that needs to get done, there’s also some other things that we can still get done while we wait for the buildings to get demolished,” Porter said.
Councilors asked Porter to ask InSite Engineering Services if the company can wait until they discuss the budget further with the finance director, who was not present.
“I think it’s important that we keep the momentum going,” said Hamilton, adding that they won’t let this drop and will discuss it at the next meeting.
The Town Council also approved a contract with Axon for police body-worn cameras, after North Smithfield was awarded $207,500 in grant money from the state. The cost of the cameras will be $170,719 for five years. Police Chief Tim Lafferty said the department had already used the cameras during their pilot program and are comfortable with them.
“Our officers already know how to navigate the software,” said Lafferty.
Former Councilor Paul Vadenais, who will continue to serve on the Municipal Task Force Building Committee, was honored Monday with a citation for his service to the community.
“While I appreciate the citation and everything, that’s a commitment that I made putting my name on the ballot. I made a commitment to serve the town and I think I’ve done that well and you recognize that,” said Vadenais in response to his award. He thanked his family for their sacrifice over the years.
The police station is in process of interim repairs, and Building Committee member Paul Nordstrom told the council an engineer from Tecton Architects was concerned about the deteriorating facade of the building. Additional meetings regarding the police station’s future will be held in conjunction with the council.
