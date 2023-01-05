Leadership trio
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, left, with new City Council leaders Chris Beauchamp, right, and Valerie Gonzalez after they won their fall elections.

 Breeze photo by Bob Emerson

WOONSOCKET – New Council President Chris Beauchamp says he decided to run and get back on the council because he was tired of seeing the back and forth “bickering” between the administration and former council.

“The mayor and I have a really good relationship, and I’m not always going to always agree with her, but we’re going to work professionally and respect each other’s opinion,” he said, and he looks forward to working with her and the rest of the new council in 2023.

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

Here comes the spending and the taxes!!

James Peters
James Peters

On taxes, i'll believe it when i see it. What about two and three family homes? There's no mention of them in the article and they got whacked too.

