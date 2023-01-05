WOONSOCKET – New Council President Chris Beauchamp says he decided to run and get back on the council because he was tired of seeing the back and forth “bickering” between the administration and former council.
“The mayor and I have a really good relationship, and I’m not always going to always agree with her, but we’re going to work professionally and respect each other’s opinion,” he said, and he looks forward to working with her and the rest of the new council in 2023.
In addition to easing the negative political climate, Beauchamp said he ran on a platform to move many projects forward with the help of fellow councilors in 2023, including development of the big three athletic complex, a public safety complex, and a grocery store. He says the council also plans to resolve the city’s ongoing tax assessment issues.
Being in the construction industry, Beauchamp said he has some expertise to lend to the athletic complex project. He said he has also been working closely with Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino on how they want to move forward.
When asked about the issue of taxes in the city, Beauchamp said they want to keep taxes as stable as possible.
“I’m conscious of the fact that the four, five, and six-family homes got hit pretty hard with the tax increase based on the appraisal and we’re going to address that with this new council,” he said. Beauchamp said he’s also looking to take a look at the homestead exemption, saying the 25 percent exemption on single-family homes could be tweaked. He added that he also wants to look at the city’s pension liabilities.
“(It) has been an issue for years, that’s something that we still have to look at, I know the administration has been, we have to get our hands around if we can do anything with that as far as reducing the rates and reducing the bonds out there,” he said. He credited the former council for starting the work.
Council Vice President Valerie Gonzalez agreed with Beauchamp on the major projects that the council will be working on in 2023, saying she has a personal goal to create a subcommittee to address issues in the city such as homelessness and drug addiction. She added that she is focused on addressing the tax issues in the city.
“We had already been discussing and speaking on the tax issues, and currently there’s still people really upset and how it affected them, and we’re going to be having that conversation,” she said.
(2) comments
Here comes the spending and the taxes!!
On taxes, i'll believe it when i see it. What about two and three family homes? There's no mention of them in the article and they got whacked too.
