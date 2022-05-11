CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School’s small but apparently lethal e-sports team has finished its first season with a championship, winning top honors in the state after dominating the field in Super Smash Bros.
Coach Matthew Horton, a chemistry teacher for the past four years, said it was great to see youth who don’t have a lot of other opportunity for competitive sports realize the dream of winning as a team.
Horton said he knew a lot about gaming growing up, but he learned early on as an adult coach that these students know more than he does about the game. He said he was mainly there to keep them grounded and steer them in the right direction as a facilitator.
There are 89 different characters in the game and each has different aspects in matchups, he said, so there was no way as a coach for him to know it all.
The cool thing about e-sports, he said, is that it’s much more collaborative than traditional sports, giving young people a lot of say in the strategies they bring to the table.
Their one loss in the regular season, where they went 6-1, came against one of two teams from Bishop Hendricken High School. For most of the four team members, this was their first competition of any kind, Horton said, laughing as he recalled how they might have gotten a little too cocky, but he said that loss was “very much a humbling point” and a good thing for the team.
Not only is this another outlet for youth to do something positive, said Horton, but it also allows them to follow a passion that sometimes turns very lucrative for the best gamers.
The local students had the advantage of having plenty of experience playing Super Smash Bros. prior to starting in competition, he told The Breeze.
The “CHS Clipped” e-sports team took down the Central Falls Warrior Smash team on May 2 to win the championship in the 13-team league.
The company the league is run through, PlayVS, is officially certified through the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.
Team Captain Brandon Ezovski, a senior, said he’s played a lot of Super Smash Bros., from entering local tournaments to just playing with friends in the CHS Game Club, “so to win something like this feels amazing,” especially as the first team from CHS.
“If not for the countless other gamers who I’ve played with over the years, I definitely wouldn’t have been the captain today,” he said. “Former CHS students who have now graduated pushed me and challenged me to become a better player, which is honestly what got me to this point, so in a sense, we’re really not the first.”
The community of gamers has been at CHS ever since Game Club started there, he said, “we’re just the first ones lucky enough to officially compete for the school.”
Ezovski said competing in e-sports has been beneficial to his high school experience, finding so many friends at the school and in the Super Smash Bros. community.
“Having that outlet to be able to really be yourself with a bunch of incredible people and just have a good time has honestly improved my mental health and allowed me to just enjoy being myself,” he said.
He thanked the teachers, including Horton and others, who have made it all possible, as well as his teammates for “putting on an incredible show this season.”
Sophomore Mathias Salvas said PlayVS is relatively new, so it’s important to spread the word about it and get some fresh competition.
“But it doesn’t discredit our achievements, there were some great matches all throughout the season,” he said.
Salvas said he feels e-sports as a whole aren’t given enough credit, especially in the context of high school competition.
“This endeavor was a great step in the right direction, and I hope this pathway gets more opportunity and attention in future years,” he said.
Working as a team, even in a one vs. one game, was a great time that helped him develop sportsmanship, he said, and they developed bonds with teammates similar to how anyone would on a traditional sports team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.