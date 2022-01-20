LINCOLN — A loaded agenda for Tuesday afternoon’s Lincoln Technical Review Committee meeting included six subdivisions and a comprehensive permit for two new houses.
The TRC, a subcommittee of the Planning Board, reviews the technical side of proposed projects before they’re heard by the full board.
New plans for the corner of Old Louisquisset and Twin River
Oliver HJ Perry Jr. has submitted plans for a subdivision at the corner of Old Louisquisset Pike and Twin River Road.
It’s an L-shaped property, with frontage on both roads. The general plan, for now, is to divide an existing home from the barn/garage.
The biggest issue the project faces is curbing and sidewalks. The Planning Board usually looks to require both, but members of the TRC said mandating curbing there might not be the right move.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the TRC has offered recommendations to the Planning Board about curbing in the past, but that the board has its own views on the matter. Public Works director Michael Gagnon said he met the applicant at the site, and that there’s “really no rhyme or reason” to the curbing there.
Further complicating things, Gagnon said Lincoln’s subdivision regulations were put in place for properties the town will be responsible for. In this case, the frontage is on a state road. Mandating curbing would be “not only unnecessary, but unwarranted,” he said.
This application is separate from a recent proposal by North End Realty for the actual corner of Old Louisquisset and Twin River roads, to divide one lot into two residential lots. Plans for a mixed-used affordable housing and Dunkin’ Donuts were previously denied for that location.
Five single-family lots proposed for New River Road
Another new project proposal was submitted by Edgewood Developer LLC for a major subdivision off New River Road. The plans call for five single-family house lots.
The roughly 2.5 acre property near Mussey Brook Road is currently vacant. To move forward, the developer will need the Town Council to sign off on a zoning change from RS-20 to RG-7.
When considering a zoning change, Ranaldi said he looks at whether there’s similar zoning in the area.
“Clearly, there is,” he said, pointing out RG-7 zones next to the proposed subdivision and across the street from it. Since there’s five units being proposed, one will need to be deed-restricted as affordable.
“They have quite a number of steps to take,” he said. There were some questions about the decision to build five single-family homes instead of duplexes. Ranaldi said they’ve been working with the applicant for a while.
“They’ve tried every conceivable way to put more units there. It just wouldn’t work,” he said. It’s a challenging lot, “and this may be the best solution.”
Kendall Drive cul-de-sac advancing
The TRC also discussed plans by We Dig Investments LLC, to turn five existing lots into ten new residential lots off Kendall Drive. The so-called “Fairgrounds” subdivision will be built off a new cul-de-sac.
There’s one existing home there now. Part of that lot will be adjusted during construction.
The project is coming back before the Planning Board at the master plan review level, after coming for a public informational meeting in December. Ranaldi said that the meeting went well, and that they were only waiting on a written agreement with the resident who would be impacted.
They’ve since received that letter, and the TRC felt satisfied with the status of the application.
Two houses proposed for Cobble Hill
Lonsdale Land Management LLC is seeking a comprehensive permit to build two new homes on Cobble Hill Road. For reference, there’s a new home being built across the street from the property, close to the intersection of Lladnar Drive.
It’s a long, narrow lot with a unique need. “There’s a gentleman’s club,” Ranaldi began, eliciting giggles from members of the TRC. “... a secret society,” someone clarified.
The plans call for an easement to access that land. Ranaldi said the plans seem like a good compromise for the area, preserving history while allowing for new development.
Two developments are coming to the Planning Board next week for bond review. The first is Hugh and Kristin McConeghy’s Chase Lane subdivision, and the other is phase 11 of Kirkbrae Ledges at Lancers Lane and Hemlock Road.
Chase Lane is up for final plan approval, while Kirkbrae Ledges has been modified slightly (new streetlights were installed, so the applicant is looking for a bond reduction).
The second phase of a subdivision on Sables Road is also up for final plan modifications. The project by Angell Road Development Co. is at Lantern and East Lantern roads. The applicant wasn’t present at the TRC, but Ranaldi said they’re seeking minor changes.
The full Planning Board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.