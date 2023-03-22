Francis Hayes, of Providence, who was working the grill at the Big Bites American Diner on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence last Saturday morning, slices through an English muffin surrounded by dishes and bread while starting an order.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After a grand opening on March 6, owners of Big Bites American Diner say they have big plans to bring delicious food to local residents for a long time to come.
Located at 1818 Mineral Spring Ave., the diner opened shop at the former Food Beat Mediterranean restaurant location, and owner Mario Azrak says he is optimistic so far.
“The response from the community has been very positive,” he said. “Not as much traffic at first, but this past weekend was busy. People are loving it.”
The diner’s menu includes a variety of breakfast foods including gigantic pancakes that some patrons have said “can feed the whole town,” said Azrak, as well as omelets he says “are bigger than their plates.”
The menu also lists a “s’mores waffle” and a “Big Bites melt,” with two poached eggs, bacon or sausage and melted cheese on an English muffin and a side of home fries.
“Like its name, Big Bites, we’re trying to make big portions, as a neighborhood diner that is cozy with a nice modern vibe and feel of 1950s/60s diners,” Azrak said.
For patrons looking for a heartier meal, there’s fish and chips on Fridays, burgers, Italian fare such as chicken parmesan, and the Magic Chef steak sandwich, which Azrak describes as a “popular Delmonico steak sandwich with thinly sliced ribeye, mushrooms, onions, mayo, and cheese, on an Italian soft roll.”
Azrak says he knows good food when he sees it, after working as an executive chef for 25 years in Lebanon, Greece and the U.S. and with several restaurant experiences under his belt. He owns and runs Food Beat, which has four locations in Franklin, Worcester, on Providence’s East Side, and the fourth which is currently being relocated.
“Food Beat is busier with online and takeout orders. Having a diner (such as Big Bites) meets the needs of the demographic in the town,” he said.
Azrak also runs Spoodles Deli in Worcester, which offers 15 soups per day, deli sandwiches, and breakfast dishes. With Big Bites, Azrak is getting to specialize much more in the breakfast concept, which he said he is enjoying.
Azrak is the main chef at Big Bites along with co-owner Georges Makhlouf, whom he has worked with for almost 20 years. He attended culinary school in Lebanon and Greece and worked as an executive chef in fine dining until he decided to try something new with Food Beat for a better work/life balance.
He is now looking for a couple of servers to help run the Big Bites Diner, which seats 45 people. Big Bites is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and Azrak said he hopes to extend the hours once he secures enough staff to help run operations.
