PAWTUCKET – A new distillery is expected to open at 5 Carpenter St., a 100-year-old industrial building housing ClassSick Custom Screen Printing & Embroidery and Best Beverage wine importer and wholesaler.
Representatives from Working Man Distillers, who have a professional relationship with Pawtucket-based Rhode Island Spirits, which recently opened in a new space in the same complex as The Guild brewery, confirmed the planned opening in a social media post.
Working Man, like Rhode Island Spirits, will be located within easy walking distance of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and transit center, in the area of Barton Street where several mill redevelopments are happening.
Last Saturday, they hosted an event at Rhode Island Spirits where friends could taste what the established distillery concocted using bourbon from Working Man Distillers.
Representatives from Working Man, as well as those from another distillery said to be seeking to make a home in Pawtucket, Dark Outpost Distilling, could not be reached for comment.
A representative from ClassSick Custom confirmed Monday that they’re remaining open and that the distillery will be located next door to them.
Pawtucket has become a hub for craft beer and spirits, with four long-established breweries, The Guild, Crooked Current, Smug and Foolproof, as well as two distilleries, Rhode Island Spirits and White Horse Distilling, all operating here.
Working Man markets itself as a whiskey bar for the hard worker, creating craft whiskey and spirits.
The building where they plan to open was built in 1922, according to Pawtucket’s property tax records, and covers 37,750 square feet of space.
FJN Properties purchased the property for $300,000 in 2012 after it had been owned since 1985 by Beta Realty Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.