PAWTUCKET – A dog park planned at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park would be located in the parking lot area behind the city pool in the park, and hopefully be completed by the start of the summer season, say officials.
Public Works Director David Clemente updated the City Council’s property subcommittee about the plan for a second Pawtucket dog park on Jan. 5, saying there were initially four potential spots at Veterans Park identified for the dog park facility, but the parking area was deemed the best.
Three other locations included the basketball court, picnic grove, and the Jack Carney T-ball Field, but all had drawbacks.
Clemente said officials felt strongly that no current recreational areas should be eliminated, and if the Fairlawn Little League makes a comeback, the ball field where so many children get their start learning the sport of baseball should be kept.
Though the city has other basketball courts on Smithfield Avenue, officials also thought it was nice to have additional ones maintained, he said.
As far as the picnic grove, said Clemente, it sits two or three feet lower than the rest of the area around it and is generally quite shaded and dark, which could prove an issue for people wanting to feel comfortable bringing their dog to the facility alone. Vandalism could also be an issue there, he said.
The parking area behind the pool is visible from the road for police passing by and close to utilities, he said. The city hired an architect and is having plans drawn up for a similar but somewhat smaller facility than the one at Slater Memorial Park, he said.
Because officials don’t want to interfere with operation of the nearby pool, the plan is to get work done before the start of swimming season on July 1, said Clemente. If it’s not done by then, the work would wait until the pool closes in late August, he said.
Clemente said city staffers John Blais, Chris Crawley and Mike Wilcox have all been integral to planning the dog park and making ongoing improvements to the city pool nearby.
City Councilor Melissa DaRosa, who did not attend the Jan. 5 meeting, had asked for an update on both the dog park and pool. Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, one of those who pushed for the new dog park, participated in her first meeting as a member of the property committee.
Members of the property subcommittee headed by Councilor Terry Mercer said the area near the pool is a good one for the dog park.
Clemente told the subcommittee that the pool and its related equipment are now some 60 years old, an age blamed for two more cracks forming last summer and needing to be repaired with epoxy to make it watertight.
After the resulting excessive water usage last year, the plan this year is to apply a fresh seal, said Clemente. The city doesn’t have the funds to rip out the pool, so the idea is to do what it takes to keep it going as long as possible.
Another big job ahead will be upgrades of corroded equipment at the pump house behind the pool, said Clemente.
He said the city will continue trying to get as much money for the pool as possible.
Clemente noted that the effort to get lifeguards was an adventure in 2021, when various communities in the area were trying to outbid each other for the services of staffers, and likely will be again. Officials are hoping more young people will be interested in the job this summer, he said, as they can make some really good money.
Clemente said there are also discussions about adding a splash pad and reconfiguring various aspects of the site.
