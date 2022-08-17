Artist Greg Pennisten, of Pawtucket, paints a giant mural on the wall of the Morris Nathanson Building, at 163 Exchange St., in Pawtucket, across from the Armory and Tolman High School on Monday. See story on page 2.
Artist Greg Pennisten, of Pawtucket, paints a giant mural on the wall of the Morris Nathanson Building, at 163 Exchange St., in Pawtucket, across from the Armory and Tolman High School on Monday.
PAWTUCKET – Artist Gregory Pennisten is completing a three-story mural on the side of the Morris Nathanson Design building at 163 Exchange St., the latest in a series of new murals beautifying downtown Pawtucket.
Pamela Hughes is paying for this legacy mural project, which is inspired by artwork by the world-famous artist and designer Nathanson, saying she’s honoring Morris and Phyllis Nathanson and all they’ve done for Pawtucket over the years.
Pennisten, whose work can be found at www.gregwashere.com, has been hard at work over the past few days completing the mural, which is located across from the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center and Tolman High School, within sight of City Hall.
Nathanson has slowed down in his later years, and Hughes said this is a chance to honor him and the life he has lived.
She said the mural is creating substantial buzz in the neighborhood. She said she and Phyllis Nathanson are hoping to get Nathanson over to the building to see the project when it’s completed. Nathanson has expressed being pleased with his work being on his building after all these years in Pawtucket.
The Breeze reported last month on the peacock mural done by artist Charles Clear on the Beswick Building at 3 Exchange St. That mural was funded through a grant from the Rhode Island Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants received by Joan Hausrath and XOS Plus, previously known as Exchange Street Open Studios, a local arts advocacy group.
Hughes said she and Hausrath are on a mission to bring more landmark murals to downtown Pawtucket, saying such paintings, like park benches or other additions, create a sense of place. She referenced the murals frequently shown on the HGTV show Home Town, saying they truly give a place an identity and change the perspective of those living in and visiting a community.
