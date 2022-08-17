PAWTUCKET – Artist Gregory Pennisten is completing a three-story mural on the side of the Morris Nathanson Design building at 163 Exchange St., the latest in a series of new murals beautifying downtown Pawtucket.

Pamela Hughes is paying for this legacy mural project, which is inspired by artwork by the world-famous artist and designer Nathanson, saying she’s honoring Morris and Phyllis Nathanson and all they’ve done for Pawtucket over the years.

