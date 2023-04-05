CENTRAL FALLS – As part of an effort in Central Falls to manage electricity costs, residents were notified last month of their automatic enrollment into the Central Falls Standard electricity plan. They have until April 8 to opt out, according to officials.
The plan is one of three making up the new Central Falls Community Electricity municipal electricity aggregation program, which officially launches next month, to help lower electric meter rates as well as increase renewable energy use and reduce carbon pollution.
Automatic enrollment into the plan will give customers a rate of 9.361 cents per kilowatt from May through November, which includes a voluntary renewable energy charge.
Residents who opt out have three options for electricity service. The first is to continue with Rhode Island Energy’s supply, which is now known as last resort service and charges a residential rate of 10.675 cents per kilowatt, pending approval by the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission.
The second option is to switch to another third-party supplier, and the third is to select another Central Falls Community Electricity program plan.
For the lowest electricity rate of 9.151 cents per kilowatt, residents can enroll in the Central Falls Basic plan, which does not include a voluntary renewable energy cost. For residents who want up to 100 percent renewable energy, they can enroll in the Central Falls 100 energy plan, which charges 12.321 cents per kilowatt.
While all plans require a minimum 23 percent of renewable energy, also known as the Renewable Energy Standard, the Central Falls Standard and 100 plans have additional 5 percent and 77 percent voluntary renewable energy charges added to the 23 percent standard.
“Some residents want to ensure that their electricity is coming from renewable sources and non-fossil fuels,” said Jamie Rhodes, electrical and instrumentation eastern division manager at Green Energy.
Rhodes explained that the program was made an opt-out on instead of an opt-in one to better gauge the number of residents to secure electricity pricing for. Once the six-month pricing term ends, the plan will automatically renew but kilowatt rates and renewable energy charges may change, as negotiated by city officials.
In the event of any price changes, residents will be notified at least 30 days before the changes take effect.
To opt out of the Central Falls Standard plan or switch to either the basic or 100 plan, contact NextEra Energy Services Rhode Island LLC at 877-200- 8620 or submit an opt-out form at CentralFallsCommunityElectricity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.