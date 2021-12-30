SMITHFIELD – Ending 2021 on a high note, the Smithfield school community is emanating a sense of pride after the completion of all three elementary renovations, as well as a fresh commitment to additional improvements at the high school.
Despite unending backlash against student mask mandates, Smithfield students and teachers have stuck it out. Though the district celebrated successes, it was against a backdrop of a pandemic, where students experienced a rise in mental health concerns related to the pandemic.
Smithfield ran a hybrid model in 2020 through the early months of 2021, and returned to full-time in-person attendance after April vacation. While parents were given the option of sending students back to school, they were not given the option of returning without masks. Parents argued about negative impacts from students wearing masks, but the district ultimately went with the guidelines from state and federal health officials.
Here are the top storylines from Smithfield schools this year:
Elementary schools renovated
Three years after approving the long-discussed $45 million bond to renovate Smithfield elementary schools, all three schools, including Pleasant View (formerly McCabe), Old County Road and LaPerche Elementary schools, were completed.
During the Oct. 20 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green referred to the project the “Smithfield Model,” for coming in on time and under budget, with additions to each school.
Renovations were bittersweet for those who treasured the old Winsor Elementary School. For more than a decade, Winsor remained open despite fire code issues centered around the library and lower levels and was forced to close at the end of the 2021-2021 school year. Winsor students merged with McCabe Elementary School, forming the new Pleasant View Elementary in September.
Smithfield entered a lease agreement with the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative for Winsor, providing a location for special education programs while using rent payments to cover the costs of fire code repairs.
LaPerche named Blue Ribbon School
LaPerche Elementary School had two big announcements this year, including being named one of the state’s three 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools and outperforming other districts in Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System testing.
In September, LaPerche was honored as an exemplary high-performing school, with Principal Julie Dorsey calling the award a “significant distinction.”
In December, LaPerche made state news again when students in grades 3-8 performed above average compared to state schools. LaPerche landed in the top 10 for ELA scores, tying for third with three other schools.
Supt. Judy Paolucci said the district will take the strategies at LaPerche, which were focused on teaching students to write what they know and explain it in writing, to other elementary schools.
Paolucci retires
After five successful years in the district, Paolucci announced her retirement from the district in November, with her last day expected to be on Sept. 5, 2022. At the time of the announcement, Paolucci said she felt she accomplished all that she set out in her years in the district, and looks forward to spending time with her family.
Paolucci said highlights of her career in Smithfield include the elementary school renovations, closing learning gaps in educations through improved curriculum, responsible fiscal management, and securing several grants, including a grant for safer entrances at the high and middle schools, improved cameras, and a farm-to-school grant for nutrition-based initiatives.
Lastly, Paolucci said she was proud of the improved relationship between the district and the town, and hopes its continued success will lead to more capital improvements in the district.
High school improvements on tap
The Town Council and School Committee made commitments for long-overdue renovations at the high school Boyle Athletic Complex and auditorium.
For years, athletes and residents expressed concerns over the cracks in the track at the Smithfield running track and football field. In September, the town hired the firm Edward Rowse Architects for stage 2 architectural and engineering services for the track and field, with hopes to convert the grass field to a synthetic turf field and replace the six-lane running track. Paolucci said the district’s “ambitious goal” is to have the project completed by the fall of next year.
Earlier this month, the district went out to bid for improvements to the high school auditorium, including sounds, lighting and video system. The district was awarded a $56,000 Champlin Foundation grant to go towards the project, but may need additional funds for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.