SMITHFIELD – More than 100 haunted sites are featured in the new book, “New England’s Haunted Route 44,” which authors and local historians Tom D’Agostino and wife Arlene Nicholson say is the perfect travel guide for a haunted adventure.
In the 17th book in the couple’s haunted series, D’Agostino said the pair covered every haunted location on or near the 237 miles of Route 44 from Plymouth, Mass., to Kerhonkson, New York.
“Plymouth, Smithfield, Rehoboth, Taunton, Seekonk, East Providence, Providence, Chepachet. There are tons of places. It tells all about the haunted places along Route 44,” D’Agostino said.
Though its focus is on haunted locations, D’Agostino said what makes “New England’s Haunted Route 44” great for people who want to do a haunted road trip is that it also includes haunted restaurants and lodgings.
People may have heard about a headless apparition, D’Agostino said, and go to seek it out. With “New England’s Haunted Route 44,” interested travelers will have the history of the ghosts and sightings so all they have to do is go and try to see it for themselves, he said.
“You can make a whole haunted road trip from this, from where to visit, where to eat, where to stay all with a haunted historic account,” D’Agostino said.
Including the history is important to them, said D’Agostino. He said it sets a backdrop of the time and place where it happened.
“I love including the history,” he said.
D’Agostino and Nicholson visited all the locations either while researching the book or in the past. D’Agostino said he’s lived on or off Route 44 his whole life and had already heard of many of the haunted locations before writing the book.
“We had about six months of driving around, traveling to places and talking to people. All the time,” he said.
In Rhode Island, the book covers hauntings in Smithfield and Glocester such as the ghost town, Hanton City, the Greenville Public Library, Acotes Cemetery, Brown and Hopkins, and the Tavern on Main, to name a few.
D’Agostino said he considers Chepachet a hotspot for haunted activity, and writes about the “hideous creature that lives in the swamp” called “It.” Horror novelist H.P. Lovecraft would search the swamp with his friends to find the “enormous creature larger than a cow, with scales and fiery eyes,” that was known for frightening and chasing down men of even the most “hideous character,” he said.
Pirate Albert Hicks was said to have stopped his search for buried gold in the swamps of Glocester, and he and his henchmen threw their shovels aside to run away from “It.”
“I’ve got lots in the Glocester area,” he said.
D’Agostino said the book contains all the famous haunts along Route 44, including the Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts where locals tell of UFO, Big Foot, Thunderbird and pukwudgie sightings.
The most haunted among the locations featured in the book, in his opinion, is Rehoboth, where people talk about seeing a male, red-headed hitchhiker on Route 44, or hauntings on Anawon’s Rock.
Though he’s traveled along Route 44 through Rehoboth many times over the years, D’Agostino said he’s never seen the hitchhiker.
“Of course, there’s a good amount of haunts in Providence. Plymouth, too,” D’Agostino said.
The book goes through hauntings in Connecticut and New York, as well.
“There are so many places straight through to New York, including stories of UFO sightings,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Though not haunted, D’Agostino and Nicholson recommend staying at the Midway Restaurant and Pizza in Ashford, Conn., where actor Paul Newman was known to visit with his celebrity friends. While there, D’Agostino recommends visiting the grave of Lucas Douglas, who died a pauper after squirreling away every penny he made to build a massive monument.
“It takes up about a quarter of the cemetery. It’s very cool and massive,” D’Agostino said.
D’Agostino said their 18th book will be coming out in October. He and Nicholson research and write books as well as host haunted walks and dinners full-time. The couple will also host a ghost walk at Hanton City soon, free of charge. More information is available at www.smithfieldri.gov.
“New England’s Haunted Route 44” will be available beginning Aug. 31 at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and many other local stores. For more information about “New England’s Haunted Route 44” and other haunted history books, visit www.tomdagostino.com.
