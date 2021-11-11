CUMBERLAND – Work to create an attractive recreation spot within the Cumberland Hill neighborhood is nearly complete, now at the “one-foot line,” says Planning Director Jonathan Stevens.
“It’s very nice,” said Stevens of the nearly completed Epheta Park at the end of Branch Avenue, which is intended to be a neighborhood park that residents can walk to rather than a destination for people to drive to.
The entire park has been created for $120,000, with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management paying $100,000 of that.
The park has been a long time coming, said Stevens, but with its new granite sign in place as of this week, it’s finally here, with a ribbon-cutting planned sometime in the coming weeks or months.
Bob Shaw, the councilman who represents the area, first brought up the idea of converting the old Epheta House property into a family park in September of 2013, after a days-long fire burned in the woods there near his house. At the time, he said this week, it was a hang-out for young people, and he wondered what it could be if it was opened up and turned from a hiding area into a play and recreation spot.
It was long before he thought about becoming a council member, he said, when he was serving as PTO president at Cumberland Hill Elementary School.
Shaw said he reached out to Bill Murray, who was a councilman at the time and would later be mayor, to get the ball rolling. After Shaw was later elected to the council, he remembers Dan McKee, who was mayor, telling him to stick with his goals for the park and not give up.
The process since most work was completed in the spring has been slow, said Shaw, with some evergreen bushes and trees that immediately died after planting needing to be replaced. The long punch list of items needing to be done is nearly complete, he said, with a couple of bushes still to be replaced.
There were originally funds set aside for the park, but those eventually were used on other initiatives, said Shaw. He said he later helped acquire the $100,000 grant from the state when Murray was in office, giving the town the funds needed to go out to bid on the project.
“This just goes to show that things take time,” he said. “A one-acre park when you have the money still takes time, but you’ve just got to get the ball rolling.”
Though the park is designed to have people walk to it, it’s still for everyone in the town, said Shaw, and he imagines people will park along the street as they would for any other such facility. Large boulders were placed to keep people from driving in, and families with dogs can often be seen using the park and sitting on the benches installed as part of the project, he said. There’s a “meandering path” surrounding plenty of open area for playing, as well as the park’s wetlands beyond the open area, according to Stevens.
“It’s all there,” said Shaw.
The park will officially become part of the town’s field maintenance place, he said.
Shaw said he and other officials are still looking at possible dates for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Epheta Neighborhood Park was developed in large part to address a lack of recreation space in a densely populated neighborhood lacking it, on a one-acre section of the 21.5-acre Epheta House property at the end of Branch Avenue.
The town of Cumberland purchased the mostly wooded Epheta House property off Manville Hill Road about 20 years ago to prevent development of a 160-unit residential subdivision.
