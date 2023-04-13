LINCOLN – Fairlawn Golf Course at 3 Sherman Ave. is open for the season, and is welcoming guests with a new menu and a revamped bar made of wood from Lincoln Lanes.
When Doug Vaughan bought the golf course about six years ago, he put a small bar in the clubhouse, Bogey’s, where he used wood from the old Lincoln Lanes. This past winter, Vaughan decided to expand the bar using the rest of the reclaimed wood.
“Half the people who come here grew up at the bowling alley, having fun years ago, and I just thought it was a nice thing to do,” said Vaughan.
Vaughan also hired Pawtucket artist Tim Snow to paint the bar. He said he knew the concept of what he wanted, but let Snow take total creative control.
Snow painted each of the nine holes at a bar seat, and even painted a special thank you to Tom Keefe, the former owner of Lincoln Lanes. Some additional bar paintings include Da-n-nite as a nod to Fairlawn Golf Course’s old name, Day and Night, and Thompson Speedway in 1971, based on a picture Vaughan had in his basement.
While his current favorite is the Thompson Speedway painting, Vaughan said he loves them all.
“I just sit and look at these. I notice something new or different every time,” he said. “The details are incredible, everything is in there.”
Vaughan told The Breeze that the glossy bowling alley bar and the paintings have been very well received, and that Lincoln residents enjoy the history and the nostalgia associated with Lincoln Lanes.
To accompany the new bar, Fairlawn Golf has a new food service, provided by Cara Jenness of Cara’s Kitchen. Jenness previously owned Plouffe’s in Pawtucket, which closed last December, and was a beloved figure in Pawtucket.
“It was time to move on, and this great opportunity became available for me to spread my wings and be a sole owner,” she said.
Jenness created a new menu for Cara’s Kitchen/Bogey’s with a focus on classic American food, fresh ingredients, and meals that pair well with beer.
Jenness said she knew starting her new business within Fairlawn Golf Course would be a great fit, since she “has a knack for the pub-style vibe.”
Some menu items include sandwiches, loaded fries, wings, and fish and chips, but according to Janness, a must-try is the Cowboy Burger, which has cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and onion strings. Cara’s Kitchen is also open on weekend mornings for breakfast.
Working alongside Jenness is her daughter, Katelyn, and her son, Aiden, who she referred to as her team. “They don’t work for me, we work together,” she said.
Despite being located in the golf course, Bogey’s and Cara’s Kitchen are open to the public. Vaughan said he encourages people to come in, sit at different bar seats and admire the artwork, and Jenness invites residents to taste her food, which she said “is always, always made with love.”
