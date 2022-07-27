NORTH PROVIDENCE – Several issues have led to delays in construction of a new football field behind North Providence High School, but local officials have been assured by representatives from R.A.D. Sports that the facility will be ready to go by Sept. 1.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said he likes how the facility is coming out, adding that a potential new addition between the field and North Providence High School to accommodate central administrative offices would make it even nicer.

