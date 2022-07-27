NORTH PROVIDENCE – Several issues have led to delays in construction of a new football field behind North Providence High School, but local officials have been assured by representatives from R.A.D. Sports that the facility will be ready to go by Sept. 1.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he likes how the facility is coming out, adding that a potential new addition between the field and North Providence High School to accommodate central administrative offices would make it even nicer.
The field, as well as a new concession stand, could potentially then become part of the new bond for the offices and three new schools, he said, and a new walkway from the main building to the facility could also be wrapped in.
Asked about whether there is any concern about the quality of the field in light of issues at another field completed by R.A.D. Sports, Caito Field in Scituate, where sinkholes have led to athletes not being allowed into the facility pending legal action, Lombardi said he is confident that this facility will be completed the right way. He said North Providence officials were assured by R.A.D. Sports representatives that the Caito Field issues were due to poor design, not from their construction work.
R.A.D. Sports has completed dozens of athletic field projects across New England, the large majority of them in Massachusetts, according to the company’s web portfolio.
