CUMBERLAND – Town firefighters have established the Cumberland Firefighters Foundation, a more streamlined tool to better fund their philanthropic goals.
This year’s Touch-A-Truck event at Diamond Hill Park, to be held Aug. 27, will feature an excavator competition featuring big names in local construction, said Fire Lt. Chris Smith, who said the new offering is meant to promote interest in the trades among young people.
“The firefighters already have a college scholarship program established, but we have decided to help fund trade schools also,” he said. “I believe interest and support in the trades is lacking today.”
The big thing besides the competition is that the foundation is going to promote providing funding to trade schools or vocational education, Smith told The Breeze. This is a win-win, he said, highlighting that college isn’t for everyone, and “really banging the drum” that there’s success to be found in vocations, while also having fun at an annual favorite event.
“The special part of this competition is this will help the foundation fund the newly developed trade school scholarship program the firefighters have started in Cumberland,” he said.
The foundation sponsors college scholarships at the high school, “but it is the thought of this group that college is not always for everyone, and that now more than ever, vocational schooling and careers in the trades need to be supported,” he said.
The foundation was formed in the spring, holding its first charity firefighter ball at the time, said Smith. He said it was an idea he had a while ago when the town’s various fire districts merged into the Cumberland Fire Department. Many other departments had such a foundation, he said, hosting events to celebrate themselves and raise money for charity.
Initial money raised in the spring went to victims of traumatic brain injury, as well as to Lifeflight Air Medical Services.
The foundation is run entirely outside of the union, said Smith, a foundation committee member, and money raised automatically goes back into a charity pool.
Part of the motivation to add the excavator competition is to keep the annual Touch-A-Truck event at Diamond Hill Park fresh, said Smith.
“I just don’t want Touch-A-Truck to become stagnant,” he said, with the same “recycled garbage” year after year.
“We being public servants, we see various levels of need outside of our daily emergency activities, times where families have a tremendous loss after a fire, to local youth sports teams in need of transportation, to events outside the area,” he said. “As many know, our annual Touch-A-Truck event held every August at Diamond Hill State Park is our major source of enjoyment to give back to our community, and it helps us fund our charitable goals.”
Local companies are paying $500 buy-in fees to be part of the excavator competition, and licensed operators from those companies will work their way through a timed event and skill stations, using an excavator to fill a glass of water, stack tires in a column, and even knock bowling pins off a set of props, among other challenges. The big trophy will go to the winning company, while a champion cup trophy will go to the top operator.
There will be 12 construction teams competing during the event, and there are a few remaining spots still available.
Interested parties who would like to sponsor an operator to compete in the event or simply donate to the foundation to help it grow are encouraged to visit www.cumberlandfirefighters.com
“Your annual favorite displays and people will be on hand to greet you all,” said Smith.
Touch-A-Truck will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.
