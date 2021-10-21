CUMBERLAND – A relatively simple solution to pedestrian safety appears to be paying early dividends, getting rave reviews from those crossing the street from the Davenport’s parking lot on Mendon Road to the restaurant.
State Rep. Jim McLaughlin said the flashing lights, powered by solar panels and allowing pedestrians to turn them on with a push of the button to alert motorists to the presence of the crosswalk, are proving very effective.
McLaughlin said he’s now pushing the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to install similar devices at two other troublesome traffic spots in Cumberland. He said he’d like to see the devices at crosswalks connecting Cumberland Town Hall with the parking lot across the street from it and connecting the parking lot across from St. Joseph’s Church with the church. Both spots have been cited as dangerous for pedestrians, with curves in the road and motorists who don’t seem to notice the crosswalk and people waiting to use it.
Town Council President Mike Kinch said he too hears that the lights are working great.
“It was a pleasure to use the device,” he said, adding that Davenport’s owner Gregg Davenport told him that it’s getting a lot of use and people are generally feeling safer crossing the street. Patrons are also being more patient as they let the lights do their work, he said, and it’s “worked out for everybody.”
Kinch said it was satisfying seeing the lights installed two years after he first put forward a resolution seeking to make it happen. He credited the State Traffic Commission with making the right move after initially looking to move the crosswalk to Martin Street. That move would have made the situation worse, he said, as patrons at the restaurant wouldn’t have walked that far to cross the street.
Kinch said he too would like to see the flashing lights installed at the two other crosswalk locations, but the one at Davenport’s was “a little more pressing,” as it’s used “every day, seven days a week” instead of the more infrequent business at the other two locations.
The location of the crosswalk at Town Hall seems just as dangerous, Kinch said, with a similar turning situation as the Davenport’s crosswalk on Mendon Road near Martin Street as motorists turn off Mill Street onto Broad Street and come upon the crosswalk right away.
The flashing lights on Mendon Road cause the crosswalk to stick out just enough, said Kinch. As he remembers from his time working in the Cumberland Police Department, if one can “get a person to think for a mere moment and get them to take their foot off the gas,” it might be just enough time to avoid a tragedy.
“Public safety is always a good thing,” he said.
With more people out walking, elected officials have made pedestrian safety even more of a point of emphasis over the past two years. At a September meeting, the State Traffic Commission approved Sen. Ryan Pearson’s request for the installation of a crosswalk on Mendon Road near where it intersects with Homestead Road near Dollar Tree.
