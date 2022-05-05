GLOCESTER – More than 20 years after moving to Glocester for its outstanding school system, Ponaganset High School Principal Renee Palazzo will lead the regional school district as superintendent, following her unanimous appointment last week.
During the April 26 School Committee meeting, the Foster-Glocester Regional School Committee appointed Palazzo as the new superintendent of the district, replacing outgoing Supt. Michael Barnes. Barnes announced his retirement in March after 34 years in the district.
Barnes will continue to work part-time as superintendent of Foster and Isaac Paine Elementary School.
Palazzo said she worked closely with Barnes over the past seven years in her role as principal at PHS, and the two have already begun working together planning for her start after his last day on June 30. Barnes hired Palazzo in 2015.
“We worked very closely together over the years. My goal is to continue the good work here at PHS and build upon it,” she said.
Of the good work done at PHS, Palazzo said she would like to continue its strong focus on literacy in grades 6-12 and work with Foster and Glocester elementary schools for a comprehensive focus in grades K-12.
Palazzo said she feels this is the first time the three districts are working to have consistency, focusing on reading and writing.
“Obviously while keeping the students at the center of every decision we make,” she said.
“We’re all working well together. I want to take what we have and make it stronger,” she said.
After two years of dealing with the pandemic, Palazzo said she is hoping to get parents and partners back into the school again to help build it back into a community hub. She said she will also continue to work and build Career and Technology Education programs based on student interests and state requirements.
Palazzo said she and her husband moved to Glocester in 1997 because of the incredible school district.
“We moved here because the school system is strong. I’m hoping now I can continue to run a strong school system,” she said.
Her son graduated in 2017, giving her two years as his principal.
“We really had good times,” she said.
Palazzo emphasized that the district is successful due to its strong team members and compassionate students. She said she hopes to continue to grow and strengthen the work of teachers, faculty, staff, administrators, students and their families.
“Never in any way will I stand there and say it’s the work that I have done alone. There are people standing beside me who are great parts of the team every day. The support I have next to me is great,” she said.
Palazzo said at PHS, teachers genuinely care about students, and students care about each other, and it creates an inclusive environment where the Ponaganset community is proud of its schools.
“The academic component is strong. Students need to know they’re cared for, it is their school, and they can be proud of it,” she said.
Palazzo began teaching math at Smithfield High School in 1995, and was promoted to assistant principal during the 2006-2007 school year. She said while she loved Smithfield schools, she was grateful for the opportunity to work in her hometown.
“I always wanted to be in the Glocester schools,” she said.
