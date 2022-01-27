FOSTER – A new Foster Police Station will be built to suit the needs of the community for the next 50 years, members of the Police Station Building Committee say, and the site will allow for expansion if needed.
During the Jan. 19 Foster PSBC meeting, Chairman Joe Walsh said the committee will remain loyal to the mission statement of creating a building for the current and future needs of the Police Department.
Walsh noted that the site, 110 Danielson Pike, was donated by the Valentine family and comes with sewer and water utilities capable of servicing a possible expansion. The system can currently serve four times the need for the proposed building.
“We’re designing the building now to looking down the road to have plenty of room for expansion,” he said.
While Foster has not changed much recently with either population or businesses, Walsh said that doesn’t mean it won’t change in the future.
“At that point, we’re well situated down the road to put additions on the building,” he said.
He added there is “not a remote possibility” of knocking the new station down to build a larger building for at least 50 years.
Walsh explained that many of the next steps in the building plans are waiting on approval from the Town Council, set to be discussed tonight, Jan. 27. Included in the next steps are the possible modifications to the communication room, said Foster Police Chief David Breit.
Breit said the communications room may need to be moved to tie in with a potential new tower.
“We’re working on it,” he said.
Additionally, the PSBC is waiting on council approval before moving forward to secure grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would pay for non-construction projects, such as office furniture and material. PSBC members say they’re optimistic that if applied, the town will get some grant funding for those projects.
Foster approved going out to bond for a $3 million new police station at last June’s Financial Town Meeting. The plans cite extensive deficiencies at the current building that would likely see the state taking action if Foster does not provide a safe environment for police business.
While the bond includes construction costs for the project, many items such as communication equipment and furniture were not included in the costs.
Resident Anita Rodman offered concerns about construction. She said she hopes the PSBC will create a wish list of projects for the police station beyond the basics for the building, and she also hopes that the building can be expanded in the future to meet needs beyond a police station, including possibly a community center.
Rodman said she hopes the PSBC will also commit to making the building as energy efficient as possible.
“We want to be as forward-thinking as possible,” she said.
The PSBC is focused on energy efficiency, Walsh replied, adding that the up-front costs for an energy-efficient building mean savings in the future. The PSBC will take advantage of as many energy efficiency rebates from National Grid as possible, he said.
The PSBC proposes a 6,000-square-foot building with estimated costs of about $2.4 million, though estimates were made before rising lumber prices, according to Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.