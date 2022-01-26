NORTH PROVIDENCE – The first pieces of new school furniture were installed this week, and school officials say more upgrades are on the way. Furniture is arriving for the high school, both middle schools, and the district’s older elementary schools, excluding the recently rebuilt Stephen Olney and McGuire schools.
The upgrades were made possible through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) II federal funding.
Supt. Joseph Goho said the district’s plan seeks to replace as much aging furniture as possible, focusing on classroom furniture, science lab equipment, library media centers and the high school cafeteria.
The materials were ordered in the fall, but deliveries were delayed due to supply chain issues.
The new high school cafeteria furniture will be particularly impactful, he said, making it so freshmen can return to the cafeteria for lunch. At the start of the pandemic, the high school added a fourth lunch period and moved freshmen into the gymnasium.
The new furniture, long tables with stationary attached seats, will make for easier social distancing and allow for more capacity.
“For years we only had three lunches at the high school,” he said. “As a part of COVID we added a fourth so we could have fewer kids in the cafeteria. With the revised schedule and new furniture, we can restore the freshmen to the cafeteria for lunch.”
The next round of federal funding has not been finalized, Goho said, but the plan is to complete district-wide upgrades using that money. Plans will be submitted by Jan. 31.
“This has been a great opportunity for the district,” he said of the ESSER funding opportunities. “We had a gradual plan for replacing furniture, maybe a grade at a time per year. This allows us to accelerate that plan and upgrade all schools within a year or a year and a half.”
The high school cafeteria furniture was the first to arrive, and Goho said he expects the rest to start trickling in between now and February vacation, when they hope to do the bulk of the installations.
The upgrades will bring “a similar educational experience to students district-wide, while relieving the annual budget and saving taxpayers’ money on these one-time expenses,” he said.
