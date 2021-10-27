PAWTUCKET – Bruce Messier says he’d always hoped to succeed his father, Roger, as president of city-based Butler & Messier Insurance, and it’s satisfying to finally be realizing that dream after working his way up at the company.
“It’s a lot of pressure, though,” he said, laughing. “I was making decisions, but I didn’t have to suffer the consequences. I’m definitely being much more careful.”
Messier becomes the fourth president of Butler & Messier Insurance, which the company notes has proudly served the insurance needs of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts since 1903, “and Bruce will continue the family tradition of providing trusted insurance products and advice” from a business that’s always been family-owned.
In his new role, Messier leads both the Pawtucket and Cranston offices of the company. Saying he’s a strong advocate for the insurance industry, Messier told The Breeze he plans to utilize his role as president to help keep the industry moving forward.
“I am humbled to accept the position of president from my father, Roger,” he said. “Since I began working in the industry, he has instilled in me the importance of offering a higher level of service to our neighbors and friends. I look forward to continuing our family’s tradition of serving not only our policyholders, but also our surrounding communities through our many charitable endeavors.”
Over the past year and a half or so, especially during COVID, Messier said he’s been making more of the decisions at the company. He said he loves Pawtucket, getting to know many of the people here as he got involved with the Boys & Girls Club early on with the company and spending a lot of time here as a youth. His father was born in Pawtucket and the family ended up moving to Warwick.
Messier said he has goals to grow the company and boost the Rhode Island insurance industry as a whole, bucking the mantra that insurance is often “pale, male and stale” with a lot of older people and a lot of difficulty attracting younger professionals due to its reputation. He said he wants to show that it’s a fun industry, leading the way with a company that’s one of the youngest agencies in the state, with a number of employees in their 20s and 30s.
Years ago, the consumer mindset changed, “and is always changing,” with a big push for everything being online and “15 minutes can save you 15 percent or more,” said Messier, but he wants to show people as they get older and collect more assets that they really want to protect them and a company such as his is more than ready to help.
A Lincoln resident, Messier has been married for more than two years to Janine Weber, a professional hockey player with the Connecticut Whale and a person he met through mutual friends while she was doing graduate work at Providence College.
Messier said he thinks there’s an opportunity now, with the impacts of COVID and the employment trends in Boston and New York, to keep more millennials in Rhode Island. Though he’s hoping more talented professionals choose to stay here, he believes there’s more than enough talent to go around already. Butler & Messier has the young professionals it needs to properly market insurance to the next generation, he said.
A 2014 graduate of Bryant University in finance, Bruce also attended the U.S. Naval Academy and has become both an accredited adviser in insurance and commercial lines coverage specialist. He worked as a sales executive for seven years before becoming president of the company.
Roger Messier said he is proud to have his son succeed him in the family business.
“Bruce has extensive knowledge of the industry, but more importantly, he is committed to helping our generations of customers protect what matters most. I am confident he will lead Butler & Messier with professionalism and integrity for decades to come,” he said.
Bruce Messier is currently working toward achieving the additional designation of chartered property casualty underwriter. He has served for the past four years on the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders Committee as well as the Government Affairs Committee. He has been appointed to the Governor’s Insurance Council, AIPSO Governing Committee (R.I. Auto Plan) and Judicial Nomination Commission for the state of Rhode Island.
In the community, he serves on the board of directors for the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket where he leads the safety committee and the diversity equity and inclusion task force and is a member of the governance committee and technology committee.
Butler & Messier Insurance, an independent Trusted Choice insurance agency, represents 30 major insurance companies nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.