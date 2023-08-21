PAWTUCKET – The Backyard at the Still on Main, which shares space with Yeah Cerealsly cereal bar, will begin offering a new healthy menu in the mornings with cereal later on in the day.
The change is part of an effort to switch to a healthier menu to test out the market for a planned new store, said developer Leslie Moore, who owns Still on Main at 250 Main St.
“It’s great that we have the coordination and cooperation to try these things,” she said.
Moore explained how The Backyard and Yeah Cereasly used to be separate, but were eventually combined.
“That was the evolution,” she said. “It speaks to how my company works; it is focused on creating spaces that work for unlikely and new entrepreneurs.
She added, “You typically create a space and someone comes along wanting to use the space. It curates a healthy business community.”
The company she is referring to is Core Collaboratives, for which she is president, and is developing the Black Block of businesses known as The Halo to the area.
Moore said the community wants to see more healthy food options, so they are offering something different, mainly smoothie bowls along with phasing in oatmeal, sautéed salads, naan pizzas, and refreshers to drink.
The menu, if successful, will be featured at a new café to be opening up at 25 Maple St. across the road in another of their buildings.
“We know we are engaging with entrepreneurs and individuals who have had challenges accessing capital,” Moore said.
“We like the idea that we test their menu before they put in time into something that may not work,” she added. “It’s a way to use resources in the community to do market testing.”
The idea, Moore said, is to promote health to the community through a business model that gives entrepreneurs a chance to sample things more affordably.
Since The Backyard and Yeah Cerealsly are visible upon entering Still on Main, Moore says it really draws people in, which in turn helps businesses that aren’t as visible get more traffic.
“We’re hoping this menu is attractive to the community and will make sense for the new café that is opening downtown, which will include that menu,” she said.
