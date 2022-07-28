LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is in the process of hiring a new IT director and a town planner in the coming weeks.
The IT director job is a new full time position at Town Hall; created at the advice of an outside contractor who was hired to assess Lincoln’s IT department needs. The IT needs report established 19 categories to consider when hiring an IT director, including specific certifications and areas of experience.
Gould told The Breeze they received 24 applications for the IT director position, and that he anticipates setting up interviews with the top 10 candidates based on their experience.
The town also received four applications for the position of town planner, vacated by Al Ranaldi. Ranaldi took a position in East Greenwich after more than 21 years as Lincoln’s planner. Gould said he anticipates naming a candidate by the end of the week.
Next door, the Lincoln Police Department promoted several officers this month. They are:
Sergeants Christopher Hannon, Matthew Pardis, Brendan Legare and Joseph Anterni and Officer Steven Bradley.
