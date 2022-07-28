LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is in the process of hiring a new IT director and a town planner in the coming weeks.

The IT director job is a new full time position at Town Hall; created at the advice of an outside contractor who was hired to assess Lincoln’s IT department needs. The IT needs report established 19 categories to consider when hiring an IT director, including specific certifications and areas of experience.

