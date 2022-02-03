LINCOLN — Some local construction projects are beginning to gain momentum, while others have stalled-out.
The Planning Board met on Wed. Jan. 26, to discuss the following proposed projects in town:
Old Louisquisset subdivision
Oliver HJ Perry Jr. is seeking a comprehensive permit to subdivide his property at the corner of Old Louisquisset Pike and Twin River Road.
The L-shaped property has frontage on both roads.
The town’s main issue with the application continues to be curbing and sidewalks, which are technically required. There are curbs around the corners of the intersection now, but the curbing doesn’t continue beyond the corners.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the Planning Board hasn’t made an official decision on curbing, but that there was a positive discussion about the waivers the developer would need last week.
The project is advancing to a public hearing in February.
If the application is approved, there will be room for four new homes on that corner: two on the Perry lot, and two on the actual corner lot.
Asked about the development potential of the other three corners at Old Louisquisset and Twin River, Ranaldi said he’s had people approach him about it over the years.
“There’s one lot over there that could be developed, with an existing residence on it. It was encompassed in changing the zoning to CR-2, or commercial recreation … basically, the casino,” he explained. “But, if I whittle everything down, the only thing that could actually be built there, besides a home, based on its size, is a parking lot.”
“It’s such a busy, busy corner,” he said. “The sight lines are so tight over there and there are concerns about traffic.”
New River Road application pulled
The developer hoping to build five single-family lots off New River Road has withdrawn their application for a zone change.
Edgewood Developer LLC recently submitted plans for the subdivision of a roughly 2.5 acre vacant lot near Mussey Brook Road. They were seeking a change from RS-20 to RG-7.
Ranaldi said the developer has since come up with a fresh design. As opposed to moving forward and changing the plans at this stage, he advised the developer to withdraw their application and reapply entirely with their new plans.
The new plans haven’t been submitted, yet, but there’s a chance the number of homes could jump from five to eight, with a small cul-de-sac.
Kendall Drive cul-de-sac moving forward
The Planning Board has approved preliminary plans for a new cul-de-sac off Kendall Drive, a neighborhood that abuts Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort Lincoln. The plans for the “Fairgrounds” subdivision call for ten new residential lots.
Ranaldi said they’ve gone through several potential scenarios for the land over the years. The developer initially hoped to provide access from the casino, but Ranaldi said permanent access must be provided from a public road.
They later looked at abandoning Paul Street, which is a paper street, but there wasn’t enough room to install a roadway there that would meet the town’s regulations.
The developer, We Dig Investments LLC, has now decided to opt-out of abandoning Paul Street. Instead, the lot sizes have been slightly reduced.
The land was formerly used for dog kennels, when the casino property offered greyhound racing.
Cobble Hill project gains steam
Ranaldi said there are a lot of moving parts involved in an application for two new homes off Cobble Hill Road.
Lonsdale Land Management LLC submitted plans to subdivide one lot into two residential lots, with an easement for accessing an existing social club that meets at the back of the property.
Two members of the secret society came to the Planning Board meeting and explained that the gentleman’s club first formed roughly 100 years ago to provide a place for prominent men to relax, hang their top hats and ditch their suits.
There are a limited number of spots in the club, which meets once a month for a five-course meal cooked by some of the members. They still meet in the original clubhouse — a small cabin set at the back of the property.
The lot itself is a long, thin property with wetlands separating the club from the parcel near the road where the homes could be built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.