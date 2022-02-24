LINCOLN – Ring the alarm: a long-forgotten former fire station on Hope Street is preparing for a new chapter.
Bob and Marilyn Boyce, of Cumberland, have purchased the historic structure, with big plans to renovate and convert the brick building into a single-family home.
After years of solitude, there’s activity at the station again, or renewed hope for the Hope Street fire station.
We’re talking about the old, old Lonsdale fire station. Not the one on Front Street, which closed in 2017, but its predecessor around the corner.
The Hope Street fire station was among the first in town. The very first “fire station” serving the Lonsdale mill village was technically a firefighter’s barn on Arnold Street, which no longer stands.
The Prospect Hill Fire District, as it was called, was possibly the town’s first official first district, incorporated in 1882.
Taxpayers voted for a new fire station in 1914, and the district upgraded from the barn to the “new” fire station on Hope Street the following year. The first meeting of the board of fire wardens was held there in October.
During the meeting, members discussed a fire signal system, according to The Pawtucket Times, since “the whistle procured did not make enough noise to be heard in some parts of the district.” One taxpayer suggested they buy a bell, while another thought a different kind of whistle would be better.
A 1948 photograph shows Chief John McKenna and other members of the Lonsdale-Prospect Hill Fire District posing in front of their brand new fire truck, with the Hope Street station in the background.
They installed a new box alarm system at Hope Street in 1952, and Richard Painter was assigned the newly created title “superintendent of the fire alarm system.” They also purchased a rescue truck that year, which took nine calls in its first three months of service. McKenna was still serving as chief.
When the Lonsdale Fire Department moved over to Front Street in 1956, the Hope Street station ceased fire operations. The building went through periods of total vacancy, and was most recently used for storage.
The structure is quite unassuming now. Boarded-up windows and “no trespassing” signs are among the exterior features, and younger generations might not recognize the building as a former fire station.
Of course, some Lincoln residents still remember the station in its heyday. They share stories of their relatives jumping the fence to get to the station when the alarm sounded.
There are remnants of the building’s past inside, such as a telephone box on the wall that once had a direct line to the Lonsdale Bleachery. The Carrington Street mill complex where, in Rhode Island speak, Ryco’s used to be, was once a finishing plant. The Hope Street station would have serviced the mill and surrounding village of Lonsdale.
There’s an old alarm switch next to the phone box. Inside the box, written in pencil, is a log with dates. “Checked 5/22/47 by RKP,” the first note reads. The last check was done on 11/16/47.
Since the station was run by volunteer firefighters, there weren’t many belongings left behind there, but the Boyces haven’t been able to fully venture up into the loft yet.
Climbing an old wooden ladder (believed to have been used by the station) up to the loft on Monday, Bob peered around with a flashlight and spotted some lockers in the corner, a pile of gas lamps and another ladder leading up to a cupola.
He said he’s eager to explore, but his daughter Katie urged her father to practice caution. The upstairs is in better shape now than it once was, but there’s still a hole in the floor.
Boyce said the previous owner replaced the building’s roof after raccoons moved into the attic. The raccoons have been evicted.
Zero Hope Street
“They called it zero Hope Street,” Marilyn said. The property’s address was actually 0 Hope St. until the Boyces purchased it.
“There’s a 53 on the door now,” Marilyn added.
Both Marilyn and Bob have worked in real estate, and acquired the fire station through a work connection who purchased it as a vacant lot.
“The assumption was that this was a total tear-down,” Bob said. “I thought this was way too cool just to tear it down.”
Lincoln Town Hall has received “a stack of complaints about this property” over the years, their daughter Katie said, from the hole in the roof to the length of the grass.
“People were calling Town Hall saying, you have to do something about this place,” Bob said.
Their plan for the exterior is to replace the wooden garage door at the front of the building with a red residential door, and to possibly add a fire truck weather-vane to the top of the cupola. In the backyard, they envision a patio area to relax.
Stepping inside the front door, guests will enter an open living and dining room with cathedral ceilings. They said they’d like to incorporate some of the original fire station features, such as the wooden ladder.
“The ceiling, as near as I can tell, is copper,” said Bob. A contractor agreed that the decorative ceiling appears to be copper, based on the patina. They hope to salvage enough of the original ceiling to cover the living room.
There will be a kitchen off the living and dining area, with a bathroom and master bedroom in the back corner. If they can, the Boyces would like to drop the loft down a few feet at the back of the building, to create more space for another bedroom upstairs.
The Boyces will likely sell the fire station after the renovations are complete.
“I think this is going to be a fabulous project,” Bob said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
