LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board approved a long list of applications during last Wednesday’s meeting, including new houses on Old Louisquisset Pike, Bradford Drive and Woodward Road.
Two separate projects are coming to Old Louisquisset Pike, bringing a total of four new houses to the area.
The first application, submitted by Anthony Rado, is for 1851 Old Louisquisset Pike. Rado is looking to subdivide an existing residential lot into two roughly 5.5-acre lots, building one new home. The applicant came before the board seeking waivers for the town’s sidewalk and granite curbing requirements; and to re-classify the project as a minor subdivision. The board voted to approve both requests at the preliminary plan level.
Cobble Hill Development LLC submitted an application to subdivide the residential lot at 1462 Old Louisquisset Pike into four residential lots. They also came before the board seeking a waiver for curbing and sidewalks, and requested to classify the project as a minor subdivision. Both requests were granted at the preliminary plan level.
The board agreed to approve an application by Bradford Bellows Trust to split one residential lot on Bradford Drive behind Bellows Funeral Chapel into three. The developer likewise requested a waiver for sidewalks and curbing and to classify the project as a minor subdivision.
The same waivers are being requested for a subdivision of one lot into two lots on Woodward Road. Dawn Sherman is looking to add one new home to the right of an existing home there.
The board also approved one commercial project at the preliminary plan level last week. Gem Plumbing will be allowed to build a roughly 21,000 square foot building off Wellington Road, to be used for additional storage.
