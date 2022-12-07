NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new full-service jewelry store has opened at 1744 Mineral Spring Ave.
DeLuca Diamonds, a family-owned and operated business, located in the Coffee Connection plaza, is a joint venture between Luca DeLuca and Anthony SanMartino.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 10:15 am
DeLuca, a North Providence resident, brings more than 30 years of experience in the jewelry industry to his new storefront, having started in the jewelry business in 1990.
SanMartino, a Lincoln resident who grew up in North Providence, is known in the local community for his involvement in youth sports.
The longtime friends are partnering in business for the first time with DeLuca Diamonds, which they said “carries the highest-quality fine jewelry,” ranging from certified diamonds, wedding and engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants, watches and men’s jewelry.
Asked what sets them apart from the competition, in addition to “great pricing,” they said, “the fact that every diamond and piece of jewelry is hand-picked to meet our own high standards before we offer it to our customers.”
The full-service jeweler carries many of the industry’s “top-of-the-line” designers, they said, and will offer in-house repairs, appraisals and custom-created designs.
SanMartino said he’s excited to partner with DeLuca and to welcome people into the store.
The official store opening is this weekend, when DeLuca Diamonds will be offering 20 percent off the entire store’s stock excluding loose diamonds and watches. The store will be open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between now and Christmas.
Visit www.delucadiamonds.com for more.
