SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission heard several proposed changes to the town’s comprehensive plan last Tuesday, including significant changes to definitions of accessory dwelling units in keeping with new state law.
Effective June 30, the General Assembly changed the definition of accessory dwelling units to accessory units, limiting the restrictions towns could place, and units no longer need to be occupied by family members.
Town Solicitor David Petrarca said accessory units are allowed in all accessory structures, and could be an “outright rental unit if you wanted.” Family, seniors and disabled accessory units are permissible under the new laws by right, Petrarca said.
Plan Commission member Gene Allen expressed concern that the new accessory unit laws would open the door for anyone to have an Airbnb unit while limiting the town’s ability to regulate units.
“We can’t require adequate parking off the street?” Hanson asked.
“As it reads now, no,” Petrarca said.
Petrarca said members of other planning boards and town planners asked and offered amendments to the state’s new law, but they were not heard.
“As it reads not, there is not enough local control over what we consider pretty basic things,” he said.
Petrarca said the biggest loophole residents may exploit is that the new state law would allow for new accessory units to be built in historic districts. He said there are no restrictions on renting. Further, he added, the legislation placed rules against the town placing restrictions on units, creating ordinances that charge a special fee, requiring infrastructure improvements, and on placing unusual size requirements or excessive lot sizes.
Petrarca said all accessory units are permitted by right in the residential zone with a minimum of 20,000 square feet or greater, and can be an existing primary or accessory structure. For example, should a property have a barn on it, Petrarca said the barn could be turned into an accessory unit by right.
On the plus side, Petrarca said, the new statute allowed municipalities to count accessory units as one-half low-to-moderate-income housing units in its LMI housing count.
Petrarca also outlined how the state’s new legalized recreational cannabis laws could affect the town after the general election. He said the Town Council has taken the first steps in bringing the question of whether residents want retail, manufacturing or lab testing of marijuana in town on the ballot.
While still federally illegal, Rhode Island passed a new law to allow the sale and use of recreational marijuana.
Each municipality should also prepare an ordinance to restrict which zone marijuana is sold in should it pass, Petrarca added. If not, it would be allowed to be sold in any zone.
Each town may choose if it wants to sell it within its borders or not, though no town can ban its usage, Petrarca said, adding that it may be illegal to use in certain public spaces, such as at parks and beaches.
“Unlike at the turn of the century with a dry town with alcohol, they did not give that option,” he said.
Petrarca said the issue with setting certain restrictions will be monitoring and enforcing local marijuana laws, as there is no rapid test for cannabis. He said while the town may be able to enforce cannabis laws, the task will be difficult.
