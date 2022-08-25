SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission heard several proposed changes to the town’s comprehensive plan last Tuesday, including significant changes to definitions of accessory dwelling units in keeping with new state law.

Effective June 30, the General Assembly changed the definition of accessory dwelling units to accessory units, limiting the restrictions towns could place, and units no longer need to be occupied by family members.

