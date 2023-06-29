New leadership
New North Smithfield assistant principals are, from left, Tracy Lafreniere, Amy Wright, and Kimberly Rawson.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean informed the School Committee last week that two new assistant principals will be in place next school year.

Recent Assistant Principal of the Year award Rachel Salvatore, of North Smithfield Elementary, will be leaving for her hometown of Johnston, while previous North Smithfield High School Assistant Principal Steven Boss resigned months ago after his wife was arrested for attacking a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

