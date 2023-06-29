NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean informed the School Committee last week that two new assistant principals will be in place next school year.
Recent Assistant Principal of the Year award Rachel Salvatore, of North Smithfield Elementary, will be leaving for her hometown of Johnston, while previous North Smithfield High School Assistant Principal Steven Boss resigned months ago after his wife was arrested for attacking a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair.
Taking over the vacant roles will be Tracy Lafreniere and Kimberly Rawson, longtime staff members in the district. For the past year, Amy Wright has been the assistant principal at the middle school. She has been an educator in North Smithfield since 2004, and became a math interventionist in 2016.
All three have lived in North Smithfield all of their lives and said they came back to teach in the district because they love it so much, they told The Breeze. They said in this upcoming year, it will be different to transition to their leadership roles having been so used to their classrooms, but because they have all established close relationships, the transition will be that much easier.
Lafreniere said that last year was a settling year for most of the students in North Smithfield schools, and she hopes in the upcoming year that the district will finally start to move forward when it comes to academically, socially, and emotionally collaborating with the community.
Though all three say they didn’t expect to use their master’s degrees so soon, they are excited to do so.
Lafreniere, who was a reading specialist at the elementary school since 1998, said that she had just finished up school when the opportunity to take over for Salvatore was presented.
“It was something that I thought I would put in my back pocket and use it like a few years from now,” she said of her degree.
“As a parent of students who have moved through the district, I’m really excited at the high school level to see the foundation really start to solidify because we have had programs that have been in place now for reading and math, and we’re starting to see the results,” said Rawson.
As Wright goes into her second year as assistant principal, she said she hopes to continue to give children every opportunity to succeed in the world.
“I think growing up here we recognize the privilege of having so many opportunities through the community and through the school system,” said Wright.
All three agreed that North Smithfield schools have a unique culture and energy that they hope to continue to contribute to and be a part of.
