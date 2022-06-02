FOSTER – A new signal light at Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road is operational this week and will work to prevent left-turning accidents, says Highway Director Gordon Rogers, who first asked for the light at this dangerous intersection in 2016.
For years, a yellow blinking light warned travelers to drive slowly through the intersection of Route 6, Cucumber Hill Road and Shippee Schoolhouse Road.
The intersection, which is at the Connecticut state line, sits at the top of a hill before Route 6 west splits into the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike and Route 6. People driving in either direction risk an accident every time a left turn is made, Rogers said.
Rogers said the danger happens when a driver attempts to make a left turn, and a driver in the opposite direction stops or waves the other person to make the turn across the four-lane roadway.
“They don’t see or know that a car is coming on their left or their right, and cars get T-boned pretty often,” Rogers said.
Rogers, who is a state senator, said he first requested the light in 2016 in response to the many left-turning accidents at the intersection. A traffic study proved the intersection warranted a light, and it was put on a list for the state to install.
Rogers said the light was switched from yellow blinking to a full traffic signal, with a pair of left-turn lights in both directions, last week. The roadway was also reduced to one forward lane and one designated left turning lane on both sides, Rogers said.
“There have been no accidents yet since it’s been up, but the jury is still out,” Rogers said.
Despite numerous requests to put in the light, Rogers said he is getting backlash from Foster residents who say they feel it is not necessary. Rogers said the new light is triggered by the presence of a vehicle, and should not hold up traffic too much. He said he is happy to see a safer intersection.
“There’s always going to be a learning curve with it being there, but people are getting it and stopping,” he said.
