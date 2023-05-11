LINCOLN – Lonsdale Elementary School’s Student Leadership Team has made a big impact already, says Principal Melissa Goho.
The group, started last year, is made up mostly of 4th- and 5th-graders, and meets every Monday and Wednesday morning before school. Students chat, socialize and brainstorm ways to make a difference in their school and community.
Connor Genereux, a 5th-grader, said he loves being a part of the group. As someone who is new to Lonsdale, Genereux said the group helped him make friends and learn about the Lonsdale community.
Last October, students worked together to educate their peers on why they wear pink throughout the month.
For Earth Month, the leadership team split into groups to complete different projects on various issues, such as single-use plastic, littering, and endangered species. The students went to all grade levels to showcase why those topics are important, and what they can do to help. The groups tailored presentations for different grade levels, making slideshows with larger fonts, bullet points and more photos for the younger students, and using more complex sentences for other 4th- and 5th-graders.
“Presenting to different grades allows students to not only educate the entire school, but also teaches the students how to explain information in new and different ways,” said Goho.
The group also met with the Parks and Recreation Department to complete a project on sports safety, and delivered notes of encouragement to teachers and classmates to boost morale and spread kindness.
Occasionally, the group will engage in debates, which Goho said “encourages productive academic conversations through accountable talk.”
“Sometimes we do silly ones like cats versus dogs, but sometimes we do debates about real things, like if we think school should start earlier or later,” said one student.
The most successful way the group has impacted the community is through donations to the Share Shack in Manville. Students from the team raised awareness about food insecurity and the importance of the Share Shack, organizing monthly food drives. Each grade level was assigned a month to donate so food was available to anyone who needs it all year long. The project yielded so much food that the shack was overflowing. In the future, Lonsdale students plan to build their own Share Shack so students or community members closer to Lonsdale have access to food if needed.
“Each grade was motivated with a pizza party,” said 5th-grader Samantha Steckert, “but that doesn’t matter to me. I just like the idea of helping people who need food … that makes me feel good and is enough of a reward.”
