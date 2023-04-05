NORTH PROVIDENCE – A revised media policy meant to “codify practice” and “clarify misconceptions around” its original intended purpose is now in effect, says Supt. Joseph Goho.
The School Committee approved the policy on March 29 with revisions recommended by Goho in response to concerns raised by The Breeze that the policy as it was written could stifle dissent and create a chilling effect on the flow of information.
The new policy removes the word “controversial” in a sentence about what sort of comments aren’t acceptable. It now states that “no comments shall be inaccurate, defamatory, litigious in nature, or in any way expose the North Providence School Department to liability.”
It also now makes clear that administrators and school personnel may initiate communication to the media regarding routine school information to be publicized to the community, but the staff is still required to check in with the superintendent and get permission from him as the official public information officer, as well as give due regard to the superintendent’s input.
“It is recognized that from time to time, NPSD personnel, including but not necessarily limited to the athletic director, coaches, and co-curricular advisers, etc., will need to speak to the media on matters related to the performance of their team and individual members, the outcome of contests/events, schedules, and other routine information,” it states. “In these situations, prior approval from the PIO (public information officer) is not needed.”
It now adds, “the policy applies only in the context of employees speaking or being asked to speak on behalf of the school district.”
Staffers are still required to contact the superintendent immediately after a member of the media does reach out and provide the nature of the inquiry and either refer the matter to the superintendent for comment or get permission to comment.
The Breeze had raised concerns that the media policy as initially written would hypothetically but effectively prohibit a school staff member from criticizing the superintendent in comments to the press, which Goho said was not the intent.
He emphasizes that the policy is simply to codify longstanding practice in the district to have the superintendent be the one in charge of the flow of information.
