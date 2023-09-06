PAWTUCKET – Another high-visibility mural is taking shape in downtown Pawtucket, as Joan Hausrath paints it in the open alley alongside the Cup ‘N Saucer plaza at 275 Main St.
Hausrath is painting the “We Are Pawtucket” mural along the driveway between that plaza and the Atrium on Main, a project funded by XOS Plus, a nonprofit arts advocacy group in the city.
She said she conceived of the idea for the mural last year and has been preparing for it since, starting it early last week and continuing work into this week.
The 70-foot mural, fittingly taking form during the Pawtucket Arts Festival, will include 14 silhouettes when complete, all representing the diversity of the community Hausrath lives in, people young and old, of different cultural backgrounds and ethnicities, with different attitudes and body types.
The silhouettes are each taken from photographs Hausrath has been taking all summer, many of them strangers she encountered at public events. From the photos, she makes the silhouettes using Photoshop.
Hausrath transfers the images to the wall using drawings of the silhouettes, each then painted black with an accent of color.
“I am having a blast in between gritting my teeth over the roughness of the brick surface, especially when I am painting the details of faces, profiles and hands,” she wrote.
Hausrath says she’s been getting some great feedback from passing motorists and pedestrians, many of whom stop to chat.
Hausrath is a key figure behind the growing collection of murals in the downtown area, an initiative seen as helping to create a sense of place and attractiveness.
Last summer, The Breeze reported on a new peacock mural at the Beswick Building on Exchange Street, funded by a Rhode Island Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants (RI CHARG) received by Hausrath and XOS Plus, previously Exchange Street Open Studios.
Also last summer, the paper reported on a mural created in tribute to Morris Nathanson by Pamela Hughes on the side of his building at 163 Exchange St.
Owners of Atrium on Main also commissioned Pawtucket-themed art on the side of their building funded by a Rhode Island Hotel, Arts & Tourism grant through Rhode Island Commerce, and the expansive Threads of Life mural completed two years ago by Sagie Vangelina spans several nearby buildings.
Another 200-foot mural, this one also a Pawtucket-themed one and done by artists Gera Lozano and Werc Alverez was completed along Pleasant Street this summer. Funded by a Community Development Block Grant, the project was managed by the Pawtucket Planning Department along with the Pawtucket Public Art Committee, a committee of the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.