Artist Jason Eckhardt, Founder of Friends of Hearthside Kathy Hartley, Jenny Pereira of the Rhode Island Foundation and John Scanlon of Friends of Hearthside with the new mural, “Great Road in the 19th Century” located at the Chase Farm Visitor Center on Great Road in Lincoln
Artist Jason Eckhardt, Founder of Friends of Hearthside Kathy Hartley, Jenny Pereira of the RI Foundation and John Scanlon of Friends of Hearthside unveiling the new mural located at Chase Farm Visitors Center
Artist Jason Eckhardt, Founder of Friends of Hearthside Kathy Hartley, Jenny Pereira of the Rhode Island Foundation and John Scanlon of Friends of Hearthside with the new mural, “Great Road in the 19th Century” located at the Chase Farm Visitor Center on Great Road in Lincoln
Artist Jason Eckhardt, Founder of Friends of Hearthside Kathy Hartley, Jenny Pereira of the RI Foundation and John Scanlon of Friends of Hearthside unveiling the new mural located at Chase Farm Visitors Center
LINCOLN – Friends of Hearthside celebrated the completion of the Great Road Heritage Campus by unveiling Jason Eckhardt’s mural, “Great Road in the 19th Century.”
The 10-foot illustrated outdoor mural is located outside of the visitor center at Chase Farm, depicting multiple scenes along this section of Great Road as the area would have appeared during the 19th century.
Eckhardt said he spent several months researching and exploring the area, doing everything he could to ensure the mural was as historically accurate as possible.
Around 30 buildings are depicted in the mural, including the original Chase Farm barn and the house where Hearthside’s founder grew up, which were both lost in a fire.
Also shown in the mural is the original location of the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop across from Hearthside, which is now at Chase Farm, Moffett Mill and the Valentine Whitman House which sits further up on Great Road.
“What I was aiming to do with the mural was to teach people about this wonderful town and the history that’s gone on here,” Eckhardt said.
Kathy Hartley, president and founder of the Friends of Hearthside and direct descendant of Benjamin Chase who started Chase Farm in 1867, said Eckhardt “put himself into the scene in order to create it. As a result, the intricately illustrated piece contains small vignettes which help to bring it to life.”
These intricacies can serve as an “I SPY” for all ages, where visitors can attempt to find small details like a bee on a flower, a frog sitting on a rock and a man tipping his hat to a young lady.
The Friends of Hearthside had received a grant for the mural from the Rhode Island Foundation in 2019. There were difficulties finding the right artist for the job before Eckhardt joined the project, and once on board, Eckhardt worked for eight months to complete the sketch. After that, it took one year to get the mural fabricated.
Now that it’s finished, Hartley described it as “the cherry on top” for the Great Road Heritage Campus.
“Instead of just Hearthside, or just the blacksmith shop or just the mill, we now have a cohesive group of buildings that were here 200 years ago that tell a story of our community and how it worked from home to school to industry to farm land and everything else.
The grouping is named the Great Road Heritage Campus,” Hartley said.
She added that the inclusion of the word “campus” was especially important to her, because these sites are places of learning.
The goal of this new mural is to provide visitors, regardless of age, with easily digestible context regarding The Great Road Heritage Campus.
“We wanted to make sure that people who came into this park knew that it wasn’t just a pretty park, that there weren’t just some nice old buildings here, but that they could really get a sense of the history quickly,” Hartley stated. “in one visual they are able to get a good sense of the rich history that’s here.”
Hartley described the art as “a snapshot in time,” of what Great Road looked like on a bustling and busy summer’s day.
For more information on the Great Road Heritage Campus, head to greatroadheritagecampus.org or visit the mural, located outside the Chase Farm visitor center, at 667 Great Road in Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.