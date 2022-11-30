Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he’s open to all possibilities as the town commences new negotiations this week with the would-be redeveloper of the former public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave.
Lombardi said a meeting is set for this week with representatives from Douglas Construction, who ran into a roadblock in their bid to add a pair of commercial buildings on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the property when residents and local Councilor Ron Baccala vehemently opposed the part of the plan that called for a three-story self-storage facility on the back portion of the large-scale property.
It was Lombardi, during an impasse at a Nov. 14 council meeting where the council and Douglas Construction representatives haggled about how to resolve this standoff, who suggested at that meeting that a solution might be to arrange a new deal that includes only the front commercial part of the property and retains the back portion as town property. He suggested development of a possible indoor sports complex or community center there.
Douglas representatives indicated willingness to participate in talks, saying they could be open to a new purchase and sale agreement if the numbers work.
Lombardi has said the pending deal for the property, prior to renegotiations, is to sell the property to Douglas Construction for more than $2 million.
The mayor told The Breeze this week that he doesn’t just want to say “yeah, don’t worry about it” when it comes to the back portion of the property, but he also just wants to “get something positive going over there.” He said he doesn’t picture the town doing much else with the remainder of the property for now, and it could be some time before anything happens with it if the property is split for a smaller sale.
“It could sit vacant for a while,” he said.
Lombardi said he also doesn’t love the idea of adding more homes out back, saying there was some concern on the part of officials after Douglas representatives suggested that they would be entitled to develop nearly 50 housing units here in place of the self-storage, saying that would add a strain on town resources.
Asked if a pocket park or other outdoor recreation space could be an answer, he said he still prefers that the entire property produces new revenue to the town, and he doesn’t think there would be much demand for such a space.
Town leaders have said this is one of the most important development projects for the future of the town, with Baccala repeatedly insisting that the town can do better than to allow a self-storage facility that he says adds nothing of value to the area.
Douglas representatives disagree, saying storage is a low-impact use and an in-demand service for people who need it.
