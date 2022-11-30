NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he’s open to all possibilities as the town commences new negotiations this week with the would-be redeveloper of the former public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave.

Lombardi said a meeting is set for this week with representatives from Douglas Construction, who ran into a roadblock in their bid to add a pair of commercial buildings on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the property when residents and local Councilor Ron Baccala vehemently opposed the part of the plan that called for a three-story self-storage facility on the back portion of the large-scale property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.