NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s a long list of facility improvements and upgrades on the horizon for North Providence schools.
During the North Providence School Committee’s final meeting of 2022 last Wednesday, Supt. Joseph Goho provided an update on the status of some of those projects.
North Providence is eligible for up to $5 million under the state’s new Facility and Equity Fund, and projects will be reimbursed at 90 percent.
“That’s a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Goho, who met with school principals and staff, central office administrators and representatives from the architecture firm StudioJAED to identify projects that might qualify for the fund.
In order of priority, they’re looking to:
• Undertake a comprehensive renovation of the North Providence High School auditorium, transforming the space into a 21st century performing arts center;
• Continue and accelerate high school media center upgrades;
• Renovate student bathrooms at NPHS;
• Replace the floors in both middle school cafeterias;
• And add to and replace bleachers in the middle school gymnasiums;
“We might get approved for all of the projects, or two or three, we’re not exactly sure, but we were advised to submit up to $5 million in projects and there’s a chance we get them all approved,” Goho said.
The goal for the district, he said, is to relieve the recently-approved $125 million school construction bond. Under the bond, three new elementary schools will be built and the district’s administrative offices will be moved to the high school, with additional work planned for the middle schools.
“These five applications would have been things that we would have wanted to cover in the construction bond,” Goho said. “So, if we can use this money at a 90 percent reimbursement rate and remove $5 million of potential projects, that only that leaves more money to relieve the bond for other projects.”
Cannabis policy approved
The School Committee also approved a new cannabis policy last Wednesday in light of statewide recreational cannabis legalization on Dec. 1.
“There were a lot of moving pieces, changes and interpretations … there’s been a lot of confusion in terms of cannabis being legal, but this has nothing to do with smoking or vaping,” Goho said, adding that the district has separate policies for those things.
Attorney Ben Scungio explained that, even though it’s called the cannabis policy, “it’s not about the use of recreational pot in any sense, in school or anywhere else.”
There are 18 students across the state, though none in North Providence, who have been prescribed medical cannabis by a doctor, he said.
“So in reaction to that, and probably the growing number of students that will be receiving this medical marijuana just like any other prescription medication, the Department of Health put together a set of regulations for the use of it in school, because sometimes given the prescriptions students have to use medical marijuana during school time,” Scungio said.
The state is requiring all communities to have a policy in place, he said, to provide a framework for nurses in school districts to deal with the administration of medically-prescribed cannabis.
