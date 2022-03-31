SCITUATE – Scituate is asking residents to fill out an online suggestion box describing how the American Rescue Plan Act money should be spent in town.
During the Scituate Town Council meeting last Thursday, Town Councilor Timothy McCormick said the new survey is live on the town’s website, www.scituateri.gov, and will remain open until May 20.
The suggestion box will include a frequently asked questions page to complement the survey.
“Overall, I suggest we take a month off (from spending) to allow things to aggregate,” McCormick said.
McCormick said the council will go back to selecting items for ARPA spending in June.
Of the $3.2 million in ARPA funds the town will receive, $755,000 has already been allocated to pay for rescue trucks for the North Scituate and Hope Jackson Fire Departments. Another $265,000 was spent for a communication system connecting police and fire departments, which was necessary due to the old age of the current system.
Lastly, the town spend $165,000 for their part in connecting a water line on Route 116 to Hope Elementary School in partnership with the Kent County Water Authority.
In addition, the town is considering setting aside $500,000 of ARPA fund for nonprofit, 501©3 organizations in town.
The School Department is also looking for $750,000 to pay for HVAC upgrades and repairs, though the district may ultimately request a bond, so it can receive reimbursement in state aid from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
