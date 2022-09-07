CUMBERLAND – A new ordinance being proposed in Cumberland would limit the number of yard sales a resident can hold each year and seek to limit what is said to be the growing issue of people running a regular business from their yard.
The Town Council was expected to send the proposal to regulate yard sales to its ordinance subcommittee at a meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. It was presented by Town Council President Mike Kinch at the request of Mayor Jeff Mutter.
Mutter said this week that there have been a number of complaints from residents as their neighbors have run weekly flea market-type sales from their yards. This ordinance, he said, is modeled after Pawtucket’s law, which limits the number of yard sales someone can hold each year to two total.
The mayor said he’s not looking to add new layers of government oversight or bureaucracy, but this really comes down to defining what constitutes a business and protecting the rights of residents to enjoy their homes.
Kinch said the council will vet the proposal and tweak it, hearing testimony for and against its various aspects. He agreed that residents are holding sales regularly “basically turning it into a small business,” which is why the mayor felt creating an ordinance was appropriate.
According to the proposed ordinance, no license is required to hold a yard or garage sales, and the sales are defined as being held on the premises of a home or land abutting a home within the town of Cumberland.
Fines for violations are $25 for a first offense, and $50 for each subsequent offense.
All signs for garage and yard sales in Cumberland shall be removed within 48 hours of the sale’s end, and there will also be $25 and $50 fines for disregarding that rule.
Violations shall be prosecuted in Cumberland Municipal Court.
