CUMBERLAND – A new ordinance being proposed in Cumberland would limit the number of yard sales a resident can hold each year and seek to limit what is said to be the growing issue of people running a regular business from their yard.

The Town Council was expected to send the proposal to regulate yard sales to its ordinance subcommittee at a meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. It was presented by Town Council President Mike Kinch at the request of Mayor Jeff Mutter.

