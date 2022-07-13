PAWTUCKET – Few buildings in Pawtucket are more recognizable than the gateway Beswick Building at 3 Exchange St. near the city line with Central Falls, but its continued lack of tenants has led to frustration for the building’s owners and residents alike.
The pandemic really hurt in cutting off progress, said Manny Cabral, one of three developers planning a future Beswick that’s flourishing again.
Cabral was on hand last week as local artist Charles Clear put finishing touches on a new mural of a peacock on the side of the building. The painting had passersby calling out compliments.
“That looks beautiful,” yelled on driver of a pickup truck. “It really makes Pawtucket look different.”
While that might be a bit of an overstatement, particularly for those residents who never pass by here, it would seem to reflect the wider sentiment about the prominence this building plays in the city’s overall psyche amid several pandemic-delayed major redevelopment projects.
Clear’s peacock, said Cabral, was chosen because of the many positive notions attached to the majestic bird worldwide, particularly the idea of hope. Despite setbacks for both this building and the wider city, he said, there’s still plenty of hope for the future. Peacocks are revered globally, the artist said, and Cabral noted that it’s always around positive ideas such as good luck and stability, also needed qualities in this city right now.
Clear told The Breeze it’s gratifying to see the reaction to the mural and to know that the work to transform a simple gray wall is having such an impact on people.
Cabral said the partners in the Beswick project were well on their way to completing the project when the pandemic hit, causing a two-part punch in would-be tenants backing out, including a bakery/coffee shop on the first floor and a therapist, and supply chain issues. He said they have been waiting on delivery of one part, a switch, since last October, just one of many holdups causing extensive delays.
“Most of it is waiting for materials,” he said.
Even with the significant setbacks, he said they’ve pushed forward with renovations of what’s a beautiful building. Behind plywood casings are storefront windows encased in Spanish cedar, another step to make sure they get this project right for the downtown it represents, said Cabral. Extensive renovations have been done throughout, preserving much of the woodwork and tile flooring that’s been here for many decades.
The Breeze reported last November on the owners of the Beswick receiving $246,000 in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program financing for energy efficiency upgrades in the building.
The Beswick building was built in 1891, but hasn’t undergone substantial improvements since the 1940s. The building, located at the intersection of Broad, Summer and Exchange streets, was originally built for Frances Beswick and her son, Thomas. Its hall hosted dances for many years, and fraternal societies such as the Knights of Columbus and Knights of Pythias held meetings there. It was also a favorite gathering place for men who used featherweight champion Hugh Glancy’s old gym on the second floor.
The Breeze reported back in February of 2019 that Cynthia Langlykke, Manny Cabral and Alain Noiset were redoing the three-story Beswick Building, covering 3,500 square feet of space on each floor.
Langlykke said at the time that the owners planned to invest between $600,000 and $700,000 in the building, including the purchase and renovation. It was purchased by the group for $220,000 in October 2018. There are still two anchor tenants in the Beswick in the News Café and Mama Africa clothing.
The mural is being funded through a grant from Rhode Island Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants (RI CHARG) received by Joan Hausrath and XOS Plus, previously Exchange Street Open Studios, a local arts advocacy group.
Hausrath said she can’t be more than happy with how the mural is coming out and how it stands out at this entrance to Pawtucket.
“It’s very visible,” she said.
She said there is more downtown artwork on the way.
Cabral said the mural was chosen in part because it appeals to all ages and cultures.
Clear’s proposal for the peacock stood out among several proposals for the mural project, including some from other artists.
Clear also proposed “the birds of Beswick,” “the Beswick tiger,” and “River Falls,” a tribute to Native Americans that played such a role in the history of this area. He said he was rooting for the native mural, but loves how the peacock is coming out.
Alongside the peacock proposal, Clear wrote that he thought of it as a good candidate because peacocks are universally popular and uniquely beautiful, “like living works of art with vivid colors and enchanting feathers.” Look closely, he wrote, and one will see elements of art nouveau, even some art deco, in their appearance.
The cropping of this particular design, showing only part of the bird, makes for an interesting blend of realism and abstraction, and would make for an eye-catching mural, he wrote in his pitch.
Cabral said he also has a Cognac Jacquet piece of French liquor ad art featuring a peacock to incorporate on the inside of the building.
