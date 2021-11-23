PAWTUCKET – After a recommendation by the City Council’s license committee to approve new penalties for clubs and other establishments that break the city’s rules on late-night liquor service, the full City Council is set to vote on the measure.
Passage of the resolution establishing the penalties is up for a vote tonight, Nov. 23. Councilor Michael Araujo is the main force behind the changes, telling fellow committee members at a Nov. 10 meeting that he still sees them as a guideline, with room for discretion on extenuating circumstances either way. The resolution is an attempt to be as consistent as possible, he said.
Councilor Melissa DaRosa thanked Araujo for his diligent work on the issue, saying she expects this to be an important motivator of change. Councilor Clovis Gregor also noted how there’s room for discretion, allowing police to crack down on repeat offenders.
Under the resolution, establishments that break rules of a 12:45 a.m. last call and 1:20 a.m. time for all patrons to be out of the building will be subject to fines of a $500 fine and two-day suspension for a first offense, $750 fine and suspension of two to five days for a second offense, and $1,000 fine and no less than a five-day suspension for a third or subsequent offense.
