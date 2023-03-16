FOSTER – Revised plans for the proposed Foster Police Department will be heard on March 22, including the subdivision application from the South Foster Volunteer Fire Company, according to Susan Joyce of the Foster Police Station Building Committee.
On March 6, the Building Committee reviewed updated architectural plans for the new station, located at the intersection of Routes 6 and 94. Revised plans include new designated parking spaces.
Moving the parking area will clear the way for the fire company to apply to the town for a subdivision of the property as the next step in deeding the land, free of charge, to Foster for the police station.
“While the subdivision and deeding of the land are moving forward, other key next steps include the Town Council soliciting bids for a general contractor,” Joyce said.
She said the committee will continue to keep the town updated as it works on final plan details, budgeting and grant opportunities.
Joyce said committee members visited numerous police stations to research best practices for safety and efficiency, and will use many elements from other stations in the new station.
“The final designs will include the latest technology in energy efficiency, resulting in savings for the town over time. The plans also allow for some possible future expansion, and they include a community room,” she said.
The town voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $3 million bond for the new police station in June of 2021 The committee worked with Sen. Jack Reed to obtain more than $100,000 for communication equipment at the station, and has also discussed energy efficiency incentives with Rhode Island Energy.
Joyce said the committee continues to allocate more funding to soften the inflationary impacts of COVID.
“Since then, the Town Council has worked with the architect on a signed contract and hired a surveyor. The FPDBC has worked with the architect to address all changes and to reduce costs wherever possible and without compromising safety,” she said.
During the Feb. 23 meeting, Chairperson Joe Walsh explained to the council that the committee, which is comprised of volunteers from building, engineering, and public safety backgrounds, long ago exceeded its mission set in April 2016.
That mission was “to evaluate and report back to the Town Council regarding the location, design and building of a new (facility) that meets the needs of the Police Department and that will serve the residents of the town of Foster. The station shall be constructed to provide a safe, efficient and cost-effective building that will consider both current and future needs of the Town of Foster.”
“The FPDBC completed its mission within three-and-a-half months but has continued to work on behalf of the town to see this project to completion,” Joyce said.
Work included a detailed review of several proposed locations, all of which proved to be cost-prohibitive and/or logistically unfeasible, Joyce said. She said the town separately explored merging with Scituate in 2016 and 2019, and in 2018 approached the Rhode Island State Police about taking over town services. The State Police declined to work with Foster to assume law enforcement responsibilities.
Joyce said the FPDBC helped with multiple town presentations over the years, and discussed funding streams including researching and applying for grants.
“The committee continues to revise budgets, work with the architect on building plans, and coordinate with the SFCFC on the transfer of land,” Joyce said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.