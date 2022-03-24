SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission has heard early details on a plan for a new, larger 12-plot development plan off Trout Brook Lane, requesting that developer Jambco LLC get additional information from the zoning official.
In a March 15 pre-application hearing discussing the commission’s concerns before going to the master plan stage, Jambco LLC presented new plans for its residential compound.
Developers previously proposed and received master plan approval for a smaller residential compound with a traditional subdivision, said Ben Caito of Millstone Engineering, which represents the developer.
The first plan was scratched for a larger development including four residential compounds with three residential plots each. Each compound would have an driveway shared by its three homes.
Town Planner Ashley Sweet interpreted zoning ordinances pertaining to housing compounds as each compound having individual parcels. Should the town require a single compound on each parcel, developers may need to subdivide the more than 100-acre plat into four parcels.
“It’s not black and white, it’s an interpretation, I think, because it’s the zoning ordinance,” Sweet said.
If subdivided, Sweet said, parcels would require 50-foot frontage for each subdivision to comply with regulations.
Developers will need the zoning department’s interpretation before returning to the Plan Commission for master plan approval.
At 22.68 acres, the northern lot has 50 feet of frontage and access onto Oak Hill Road, as does a second compound of 27 acres and 250 feet of frontage. The third compound would be accessed through Old School House Road on 27 acres and 50 feet of frontage. The final compound is accessed and fronts on Trout Brook Lane, with 650 feet of frontage.
