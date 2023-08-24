LINCOLN – Though Lincoln was able to fill the important positions of police chief and assistant finance director, officials suggest the town should raise salaries to compete with neighboring communities.
After what Town Administrator Phil Gould described as a long process, the search for a new police chief concluded Tuesday with the Town Council appointing Dennis Flemming to the position.
Fleming is a retired Major for the Rhode Island State Police and has been a Lincoln resident for 20 years. He was chosen out of a pool of 35 candidates, and replaces interim Chief Christopher Nightingale, who has been serving in the position since longtime Chief Brian Sullivan retired in March.
“Everybody involved was an excellent candidate, but we have somebody that I think will be a great addition to the town of Lincoln,” said Gould.
Councilor Bruce Ogni, who was involved in the hiring process, spoke highly of Fleming. He described the new chief as “the best example of what leadership is,” and went on to say that Fleming is “stern but fair, very smart and very streetwise.”
In addition to welcoming Fleming, the council also approved the appointment of new Assistant Finance Director Robin DiMario, a lifelong town resident who previously worked for Lincoln for about 12 years as a clerk, bookkeeper, in payroll, and in the tax assessor’s office.
Gould told the council that two months ago, DiMario left Lincoln to be the assistant tax collector for North Kingstown. When the assistant director position became available, he spoke with North Kingstown’s town manager and re-recruited DiMario for the job in Lincoln.
Gould said he needed to quickly fill the position with someone who had experience and prior knowledge of the town, and thought DiMario a great fit.
“It’s exciting to have you back,” Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo said to DiMario.
DiMario said for more than a decade she has worked closely with the previous assistant finance director, Caitlyn Choiniere, and feels prepared and qualified for the position.
Following previous Finance Director John Ward’s July retirement, Choiniere was named interim finance director. Choiniere resigned the position this month to pursue the role of finance director in Smithfield.
Gould said he is interviewing candidates for the director position and hopes to appoint a new director at next month’s meeting.
“Caitlyn had an opportunity to go to another community, and she seized the opportunity. I wish her the best of luck. I I will say now and for the record that she is going to be making more money over there,” said Gould.
The council approved a 3 percent raise across all non-union positions, including but not limited to grants administrator, zoning official, tax assessor, director of parks and recreation, town engineer, town clerk, town planner, director of public works and police chief, but town employees are still getting paid less on average than those in other towns.
Russo said the 3 percent pay increase is something the town “seems to do every year.”
Ogni clarified that Lincoln repeatedly has to raise salaries to compete with other communities, and said he believes Lincoln employees should receive more than a 3 percent raise.
“I was hoping this year we could raise it 7 percent and next year 7 percent to get these folks where they need to be,” said Ogni, who mentioned that the employees in the same positions in neighboring communities are making up to 15 percent more than Lincoln employees do.
“When the salary study survey is done, I’m going to come back and talk about retention and recruitment and making sure we’re keeping the people in this town that we need to, because when we lose somebody from here, we’re losing institutional knowledge,” said Gould.
The survey began about a month ago, and will conclude in about four months.
Councilor Kenneth Pichette agreed with Ogni and Gould.
“Hopefully as the administrator was saying, we’re working on the salaries that we need to be here in town to keep people in town happy,” he said.
“It’s something I think we’ve, I don’t want to say overlooked, but something we’ve kind of ridden along for many years and thought we were fine, and now we’re realizing that we need to keep up,” he added.
Gould said in recent memory, he can think of at least four employees who have left the town for “greener pastures.”
Gould told the ouncil he is exploring ways to bump salaries higher than 3 percent, and is looking to compensate employees in other ways such as vacation time. The town is working to update job descriptions, titles and terminology to more accurately reflect each individual’s role.
He also assured the council that efforts are being made to stay competitive to avoid losing current workers and attract new workers to fill vacant positions.
“It’s about recruitment and retention. We can’t afford to lose our good people,” he said. “We have to keep things running at the level our residents expect.”
