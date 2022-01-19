NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new police contract in North Providence is fair to all sides, say representatives involved with negotiations, rewarding police for good work while keeping taxpayers in mind.
The three-year deal, retroactive to July 1, 2021, but not requiring increases for that time that’s already elapsed, comes with pay bumps of 2 percent in year one, 3 percent in year two, and 4 percent in year three.
There are a number of money-saving wins for the town contained in it, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, including North Providence officers becoming the first in the state to contribute to the Other Post-Employment Benefits program, or OPEB. Payments will be $1,500 per officer each year, he said.
“We think this is a very fair contract for both the taxpayers and the officers,” he told The North Providence Breeze.
Anytime the sides can enter a three-year agreement it’s beneficial to both the union and town, said Lombardi. Police really stepped up, he said, adding that there was mutual respect on both sides that got this done.
“I’m very comfortable with this new agreement,” said Lombardi.
One item that prompted some vigorous debate during negotiations was on the cost of living going up and the need for raises to help offset that, he said.
It may seem like a small thing, said Lombardi, but having the larger raises on the tail end of the contract means that the percentage bumps are on smaller overall numbers, for significant savings.
The savings from not having to give retroactive pay going back to last July is between $45,000 and $50,000, he said.
Also not to be discounted are provisions allowing the department the chance to curtail overtime costs, said Lombardi, and there are beneficial changes on comp time as well.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, including Lt. Tom Jones as president, were fair throughout negotiations, he said.
Lombardi said he put his full trust in Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and Deputy Chief Robert Lepre Sr. to act on behalf of the town in talks.
Without concessions from police, the cost of the contract would be about $700,000, according to Finance Director Maria Vallee, but with concessions that total drops to $450,000.
Ruggiero on Monday said he’s pleased with the contract and finds it to be fair. Officer compensatory time was raised from 96 hours to 120 hours accrued, reacting to the reality that officers same to favor comp time over getting overtime pay. While this alleviates the problem of high overtime costs to the town, “it’s not totally taking care of it,” he said.
Additionally, when considering advancements, the new contract allows leadership to promote from the top four candidates instead of the top three, opening up opportunities.
“It gives us the ability to have latitude on some organizational decisions. It’s a win-win for the town and officers,” said Ruggiero. “We’re just overall very pleased it got signed. The mayor was very supportive and appreciative of the men and women in the agency, which means a lot especially in today’s climate.”
Jones thanked everyone for their patience and cooperation during the process.
He said union members, many of them newer to the force, saw it as an investment in their future to invest in their benefits now.
“It wasn’t a great win for either side, and it wasn’t terrible for either side either,” he said. “Both sides are supposed to feel like they didn’t get what they were looking for.”
Police, as they’ve done since he took over as union president, took a compromise philosophy in negotiations, hopefully giving the town a good baseline as it negotiates with other unions while preserving benefits long-term. Everyone draws from the same pool of money, he said, and officers as residents of North Providence and other Rhode Island communities understand that taxpayers’ need to be kept in mind as well.
“I’ve prided myself on building good strong relationships, and I think this contract was a result of that,” said Jones.
On recruitment and retention, Jones said it was important to keep a “20-year-and-out pension plan and retain cost of living increases, which is good for the department and residents when it comes to bringing in new officers and keeping them here.
He credited the chief and deputy chief for really coming to the negotiating table with an understanding from being on the union side at one time of what officer need. He said it created a “reasonable atmosphere” for talks, in that they recognized what officers were looking for wasn’t far-fetched.
On the savings from July to January, Jones said it wasn’t a huge sacrifice and it helped out the town. It was far more important to them to secure the retirement benefits and receive raises to at least partially keep up with rising inflation, he said.
