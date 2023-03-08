NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new policy in the North Providence School Department makes the superintendent of schools the public information officer for the district, requiring staff to check with him first before speaking with the press.
Supt. Joseph Goho told The Breeze this policy simply formalizes what has always been in place in the district, as in most districts, over his 25 years in North Providence.
“There was just no policy articulating it,” he said. The superintendent is the public information officer, he said, but he would delegate authority to others such as principals.
Asked if there was an event that precipitated the change, Goho said there was nothing that brought it on.
Asked if staff can still call staff members directly with a question, Goho said that will not change.
“It’s more of an issue pertaining to any serious issues that may arise in the district,” he said.
For example, when something serious happens at a school and the media calls the principal, the principal would call Goho and let him know and they would either decide to let the principal answer, and along what lines, or have the district respond.
“There is no change whatsoever to routine media issues,” said Goho. “99.9 percent of the time no one will even notice this.”
It is the responsibility of the PIO to manage the School Department’s interactions with the media, according to the policy. It does not extend to employees’ rights to comment on contract negotiations.
For “media-initiated communication,” personnel are required to immediately contact the PIO to provide the identity of the reporter and nature of the inquiry, and to refer the matter to the PIO for comment or obtain permission to provide comment.
If the PIO gives the go-ahead to speak directly, the staff member must give due regard to the PIO’s input, if any, and all comments must be given with the expectation that they are the position of the School Department.
“...No comments shall be inaccurate, controversial, defamatory, litigious in nature, or in any way expose the North Providence School Department to liability...” it states.
Personnel shall promptly provide the PIO with a copy of the story, article, and/or commentary.
For story pitches from staff, they must run them by the PIO and get permission to contact the media. The same rules apply to this type of communication as well.
Goho said this is an alert to staff to go through proper protocol to let them know. The only impetus is that they’ve been reviewing policies and comparing them with other districts to make sure they’re up to date with what others are doing.
“...In looking at other similar districts, there are some policies that we should have in place that we don’t, some of which may never come in to play, like this one,” he said. “But we want to fill in any potential gaps in policy that the typical school district should have in place.”
There are others that have media policies, he said, and no one will probably notice any difference in anything they do, but in the event that one of our employees speaks publicly, on a highly sensitive matter, a policy is in place for everyone to be on the same page.
