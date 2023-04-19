NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town leaders will consider licensing for a new entity to take over the Hollywood Lounge at 1759 Mineral Spring Ave., one of two establishments that were previously the focal points of their fight to rein in an emerging nightclub scene here.

A special Town Council meeting will be held April 24 to discuss and vote on renewal of a Class BV food and alcohol license to Hollywood Lounge for the purpose of transferring it to Elite Lounge and Bistro LLC. The board will consider approval of a victualing license and two entertainment licenses for Elite.

