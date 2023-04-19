NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town leaders will consider licensing for a new entity to take over the Hollywood Lounge at 1759 Mineral Spring Ave., one of two establishments that were previously the focal points of their fight to rein in an emerging nightclub scene here.
A special Town Council meeting will be held April 24 to discuss and vote on renewal of a Class BV food and alcohol license to Hollywood Lounge for the purpose of transferring it to Elite Lounge and Bistro LLC. The board will consider approval of a victualing license and two entertainment licenses for Elite.
The manager of Elite is listed as Carlos Domingo Nolasco Acevedo in the state’s corporate database.
It was last November when the council revoked licenses for Hollywood Lounge over concerns about how it was operating. The main impetus for that action was circulation of an online video showing scantily clad women engaged in activities that the establishment’s attorney, Nicholas Hemond, described as “stupid,” but promised they wouldn’t happen again. He said the proceedings were akin to “trial by ambush,” particularly when it came to the video.
Town attorney Mark Welch disagreed, saying Hollywood, which had recently been renovated and was operating under the name Eleven PVD LLC and the name Anthony Luisi, was not in conformance with terms and conditions of what was approved by the town in 2020.
Council members at the time said they weren’t happy that the owner wasn’t around when police showed up to inspect operations or deliver a subpoena, and Hemond made the case that owners of national chain restaurants such as Applebee’s often aren’t on premises.
Hollywood Lounge and the 787 Restaurant and Lounge were the two establishments the council took aim at, particularly in the summer of 2021 over what was described as nearly constant disturbances.
Similar to the 787, many of the complaints were centered on how patrons of the Hollywood behaved as they were coming and going.
Rockwell Street resident Traci Taglione and her neighbors, living near Hollywood Lounge and behind Lowe’s at the busy Mineral Spring Avenue/Douglas Avenue intersection, said issues spring from the fact that the bar doesn’t have enough parking spots, at 16 in front and rear, pushing patrons and their vehicles further into the neighborhood. Taglione complained of people constantly parking on their lawns despite no-parking signs and cones placed to prevent such action, public urination by men and women coming from the bar, trash strewn everywhere, including broken glass, and patrons constantly using residents’ driveways to turn around.
“As taxpayers of the town, we should not have to guard our property and worry about the safety of our families as folks engage in lewd and drunken acts,” she said.
“We also should not have to live with traffic cones as a permanent fixture on the street.”
